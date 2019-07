- A tropical depression has an 80% chance of forming over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Fox 35 meteorologist Jayme King said that rain chances remain high for Tuesday at around 60% with a high of 90. That will most likely be the forecast for the rest of the week as an area of low pressure moving into the Gulf could develop into a tropical system.

Just a heavy rain threat for Florida, modest increase in Southerly winds tomorrow. Low pressure likely develops in the Gulf and moves away from Florida.







"You should know that it will be moving away from Florida," King said. "This system could be more impactful for the Gulf South, especially between Houston and New Orleans."

It will move through the Gulf between Thursday and Saturday. High pressure east of Florida should keep it west of the state.

Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to issued weather warnings on Monday.

"We encourage all residents of North and Central Florida to prepare for the possibility of heavy rain and the potential for flooding in low-lying areas."

We encourage all residents in North and Central Florida to prepare for the possibility of heavy rain and the potential for flooding in low-lying areas.







If this system becomes a tropical storm, it would be named Tropical Storm Barry.

Meanwhile, expect heat and humidity with thunderstorms starting around 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The rain will likely stick around through the evening hours. Rain chances remain high for the rest of the week in Central Florida as the system in the Gulf develops.

