- Orange County Fire Rescue has responded to a house fire in Pine Hills on Friday morning.

#Video #workingfire crews making progress on knockdown, 6 people and 2 dogs got out safely. pic.twitter.com/U0MmIa1GJP — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 8, 2019







Fire Rescue tweeting out that the fire is in a one-story home on Bonnie Rae and N. Pine Hills. Two vehicles are reportedly fully involved.

#workingfire Bonnie Brae/N Pine Hills - heavy fire in a one-story home with a possible victim reported inside. Working on Fire TAC-8. #PIO en route- ETA 10 min. #BREAKING — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 8, 2019







Orange County Fire Rescue said that four adults, two toddlers and their two dogs inside the home got out safely. Another 9-year-old boy lives at the home but was at school at the time of the fire.

#workingfire #UPDATE 6 people (4 adults, 2 toddlers) escaped the fire with their 2 dogs. @RedCross Disaster Action Team being requested to assist total of 7 occupants (9-year-old boy was in school, not home at the time). — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 8, 2019







A Disaster Action Team will be assisting the family.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

#UPDATE #workingfire - house well involved with two vehicles fully involved. Crews are inside the structure searching for victim at this time. #BREAKING — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 8, 2019