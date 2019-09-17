< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article>
<section id="story429396414" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429396414" data-article-version="1.0">Grandparents try to get custody of Florida toddler found on porch in New York</h1>
</header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429396414" data-article-version="1.0">Grandparents try to get custody of Florida toddler found on porch in New York</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-429396414" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Grandparents try to get custody of Florida toddler found on porch in New York&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/grandparents-try-to-get-custody-of-florida-toddler-found-on-porch-in-new-york" data-title="Grandparents try to get custody of Florida toddler found on porch in New York" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/grandparents-try-to-get-custody-of-florida-toddler-found-on-porch-in-new-york" addthis:title="Grandparents try to get custody of Florida toddler found on porch in New York"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429396414.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429396414");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429396414_429386664_102388"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429396414_429386664_102388";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429386664","video":"606491","title":"Florida%20toddler%20found%20alone%20on%20porch%20in%20New%20York","caption":"%3Cp%3EA%203-year-old%20child%20was%20found%20sleeping%20on%20a%20porch%20in%20New%20York%20and%20now%20police%20are%20searching%20for%20his%20parents%2C%20who%20are%20from%20the%20Orlando%20area.%3C%2Fp%3E","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F18%2FFox_35_NewsEdge_at_6_p_m__0_7664921_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F18%2FFox_35_NewsEdge_at_6_p_m__606491_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663459321%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dam1aDwNpHiaEySZnSB5OdM4dDNY","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fgrandparents-try-to-get-custody-of-florida-toddler-found-on-porch-in-new-york"}},"createDate":"Sep 18 2019 08:02PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429396414_429386664_102388",video:"606491",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/Fox_35_NewsEdge_at_6_p_m__0_7664921_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"%253Cp%253EA%25203-year-old%2520child%2520was%2520found%2520sleeping%2520on%2520a%2520porch%2520in%2520New%2520York%2520and%2520now%2520police%2520are%2520searching%2520for%2520his%2520parents%252C%2520who%2520are%2520from%2520the%2520Orlando%2520area.%253C%252Fp%253E",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/18/Fox_35_NewsEdge_at_6_p_m__606491_1800.mp4?Expires=1663459321&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=am1aDwNpHiaEySZnSB5OdM4dDNY",eventLabel:"Florida%20toddler%20found%20alone%20on%20porch%20in%20New%20York-429386664",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fgrandparents-try-to-get-custody-of-florida-toddler-found-on-porch-in-new-york"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Robert Guaderrama, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted Sep 18 2019 09:17PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 18 2019 08:02PM EDT
Updated Sep 18 2019 09:19PM EDT no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/BUFFALO%20PD_parent%20search_091719_1568751293260.png_7662508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/BUFFALO%20PD_parent%20search_091719_1568751293260.png_7662508_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/BUFFALO%20PD_parent%20search_091719_1568751293260.png_7662508_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/BUFFALO%20PD_parent%20search_091719_1568751293260.png_7662508_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/BUFFALO%20PD_parent%20search_091719_1568751293260.png_7662508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429396414-429202495" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/BUFFALO%20PD_parent%20search_091719_1568751293260.png_7662508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/BUFFALO%20PD_parent%20search_091719_1568751293260.png_7662508_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/BUFFALO%20PD_parent%20search_091719_1568751293260.png_7662508_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/BUFFALO%20PD_parent%20search_091719_1568751293260.png_7662508_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/BUFFALO%20PD_parent%20search_091719_1568751293260.png_7662508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429396414" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Many questions remain after a toddler from Longwood, Florida was found on a porch of a home, more than one thousand miles away. The child's grandfather, Jorge Oquendo, is hoping for the best but fearing the worst.</p> <p>Oquendo’s son, Miguel Valentine-Colon, his wife Nicole, and the couple's friend, Dhamyl, are missing. The couple’s 3-year old boy, Noelvin, was found in a box on a porch in Buffalo, New York.</p> <p>“I’m just hoping to god that I can have the opportunity to see them again,” said Jorge Oquendo, toddler’s grandfather. “We’re hoping, and we still have faith that they’ll just pop-up somewhere.”</p> <p>But a mile away, police discovered a charred vehicle and two bodies. Authorities are now conducting a forensic examination, to determine the identities of the deceased.</p> <p>“Every minute feels like an hour. It’s just devastating,” said Oquendo.</p> <p>Oquendo says the couple was talking about taking a road trip to Niagra Falls.</p> <p>“That’s not something un-normal, I mean we tend to do a lot of road trips,” said Oquendo.</p> <p>The toddler is now in the custody of Child Protective Services in New York State. Oquendo’s wife is flying to Buffalo to bring the boy home, but according to the family, the custody hearing was postponed until October.</p> <p>“They wanted to have somebody do the home investigation, so we’re just standing right now, trying to file any papers we have to do, so they can pass the case to Orlando and Orlando can come as soon as possible,” said Oquendo.</p> <p>The grandfather is praying for answers and hoping to see his grandson soon.</p> <p>“I want my son, my grandson, to come back home, I want the authorities to do whatever is in their hands and help us bring my grandson home,” said Oquendo.</p> <p>Oquendo tells the News Station, the friend believed to have been traveling with the family is a longtime friend. <section class='mod-wrapper mod-story-snippet'>
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<h4>Deputies investigate threat of violence at Horizon Middle School</h4>
<p>Two student at Horizon Middle School were arrested after deputies said they admitted to creating a list of students who would be "safe" during an unknown event.</p><p>Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office investigated after several students said another student in the school, told them they would be considered "safe, " which caused concern for the students. Through further investigation it was discovered two students had a conversation about carrying out school violence and possibly a shooting at the school, according to the Sheriff's Office.</p><p>Deputies said names of students were on a "safe" list and others on a "stab" list. There was also talk about sneaking a gun into the school and shooting students as well as stabbing them, deputies say.</p>
</li>
<li>
<h4>Holocaust survivor's home destroyed by fire</h4>
By Lara Greenberg, FOX 35 ORLANDO
<p>A fire destroyed the home of a Holocaust survivor, and the man staying with her at the time was arrested. Now, the neighborhood is rallying behind the victim.</p><p>When neighbors look at the house on Alexia Street in Melbourne, all boarded up, they can't help but get emotional.</p><p>"All of us have broken hearts because this woman should never have to go through this," said neighbor Judy Stephens.</p>
</li>
<li>
<h4>Plea deal denied in death of toddler left in van</h4>
By Holly Bristow, FOX 35 ORLANDO
<p>Logan Starling's family stood up in court on Wednesday, fighting for justice. </p><p>Starling was found dead in his father's girlfriend's minivan September 2018. Investigators say Mariah Butler, 27, drove Starling and four other children to the Elite Preparatory Academy in Orlando, Florida, where they attended school, and she worked.</p><p>"This plea bargain is a slap in the face to my family, and it's nothing than an inconvenience to her," Roy Werner, Starling's maternal great-grandfather, said to the judge. </p>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies investigate threat of violence at Horizon Middle School</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 12:13AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two student at Horizon Middle School were arrested after deputies said they admitted to creating a list of students who would be “safe” during an unknown event.</p><p>Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office investigated after several students said another student in the school, told them they would be considered “safe, ” which caused concern for the students. Through further investigation it was discovered two students had a conversation about carrying out school violence and possibly a shooting at the school, according to the Sheriff's Office.</p><p>Deputies said names of students were on a “safe” list and others on a “stab” list. There was also talk about sneaking a gun into the school and shooting students as well as stabbing them, deputies say.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/holocaust-survivor-s-home-destroyed-by-fire" title="Holocaust survivor's home destroyed by fire" data-articleId="429396117" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/Fox_35_NewsEdge_at_6_p_m__0_7664933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/Fox_35_NewsEdge_at_6_p_m__0_7664933_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/Fox_35_NewsEdge_at_6_p_m__0_7664933_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/Fox_35_NewsEdge_at_6_p_m__0_7664933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/Fox_35_NewsEdge_at_6_p_m__0_7664933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A fire has destroyed a home of a Holocaust survivor in Brevard County, Florida. One man was arrested after police officers said he tried to stop firefighters from putting out the blaze." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Holocaust survivor's home destroyed by fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lara Greenberg, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 09:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 09:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A fire destroyed the home of a Holocaust survivor, and the man staying with her at the time was arrested. Now, the neighborhood is rallying behind the victim.</p><p>When neighbors look at the house on Alexia Street in Melbourne, all boarded up, they can't help but get emotional.</p><p>"All of us have broken hearts because this woman should never have to go through this," said neighbor Judy Stephens.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/plea-deal-denied-in-death-of-toddler-left-in-van" title="Plea deal denied in death of toddler left in van" data-articleId="429391289" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/Fox_35_NewsEdge_at_6_p_m__0_7664925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/Fox_35_NewsEdge_at_6_p_m__0_7664925_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/Fox_35_NewsEdge_at_6_p_m__0_7664925_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/Fox_35_NewsEdge_at_6_p_m__0_7664925_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/Fox_35_NewsEdge_at_6_p_m__0_7664925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A judge has denied a plea deal in death of a toddler. Logan Starling was found dead in his father&rsquo;s girlfriend&rsquo;s minivan September 2018." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Plea deal denied in death of toddler left in van</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Holly Bristow, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 08:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 08:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Logan Starling’s family stood up in court on Wednesday, fighting for justice. </p><p>Starling was found dead in his father’s girlfriend’s minivan September 2018. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)" title="EMMY_1568855208162-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Emmy Awards: How to watch television's biggest night</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/grandparents-try-to-get-custody-of-florida-toddler-found-on-porch-in-new-york"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/BUFFALO%20PD_parent%20search_091719_1568751293260.png_7662508_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="BUFFALO PD_parent search_091719_1568751293260.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Grandparents try to get custody of Florida toddler found on porch in New York</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending Topics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Jobs at Fox 35</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX35Orlando"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/Fox35Orlando"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox35orlando/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox35"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox35weather/id508798735" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wofl.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> 