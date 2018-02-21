< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Governor DeSantis signs health insurance changes Posted Jun 13 2019 06:57AM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 06:58AM EDT Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed into law a bill that could lead to a revamp of the health-insurance program for state employees.</p> <p>The measure (HB 1113) authorizes the state Department of Management Services to analyze current contracts with health maintenance organizations, preferred provider organizations and prescription drug programs and develop a plan to procure new contracts for benefits beginning in 2023.</p> <p>The law authorizes limiting the number of HMOs in the employee-insurance program and allowing plans to be competitively procured on a regional basis, similar to what is done in the Medicaid program.</p> <p>The change is significant, in part, because more than half of the people enrolled in the program --- or 53 percent --- chose to enroll in HMOs.</p> <p>The new law also requires the state to put in place a prescription-drug formulary in the employee-insurance program. 