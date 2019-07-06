It's hard to beat a great fireworks show on the Fourth of July...unless you are a massive group of adorable sea turtles.

Becky Finsness was at Fernandina Beach on Thursday with her family celebrating Independence Day and getting ready to watch the night sky light up with fireworks. But no one was looking up.

Instead, residents watched as hundreds of sea turtle hatchlings decided to celebrate their independence by making their way to freedom into the ocean!