- Fire officials in Florida say a gas explosion at a shopping plaza has caused multiple injuries.

News outlets report that the explosion happened around noon at the Fountains Plaza in Plantation. Video from the scene shows an L.A. Fitness gym with windows blown out and debris on the ground.

Gas explosion 800 blk SUD multiple patients

SuD closed — Plantation Fire (@PlantationFire) July 6, 2019







The Plantation Fire Department tweeted there are "multiple patients."

"All stores and businesses in the area of the Fountains Plaza and the Plantation Marketplace plaza near LA Fitness will be shut down until further notice until Fire Personnel can determine that it is safe to return," the department tweeted. "Please do not come into this area if possible."

On Twitter, witnesses at the scene are posting videos showing the massive damage.

"The whole building blew up!" someone said in a video posted to social media by Twitter user @sebastianredick.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Keep in mind explosion did not occur in this parking lot I’m at. Debris flew this far. pic.twitter.com/2GDH0otoCy — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) July 6, 2019