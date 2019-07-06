"The whole building blew up!" someone said in a video posted to social media by Twitter user @sebastianredick.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Keep in mind explosion did not occur in this parking lot I’m at. Debris flew this far. pic.twitter.com/2GDH0otoCy — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) July 6, 2019
Posted Jul 06 2019 12:03PM EDT
Updated Jul 06 2019 12:08PM EDT
It's hard to beat a great fireworks show on the Fourth of July...unless you are a massive group of adorable sea turtles.
Becky Finsness was at Fernandina Beach on Thursday with her family celebrating Independence Day and getting ready to watch the night sky light up with fireworks. But no one was looking up.
Instead, residents watched as hundreds of sea turtle hatchlings decided to celebrate their independence by making their way to freedom into the ocean!
Posted Jul 06 2019 11:34AM EDT
Coco Gauff, the 15-year-old American rising star of the tennis circuit , went the distance Friday to secure a spot in Round 4 at Wimbledon.
Just days after beating veteran Venus Williams in straight sets, Gauff topped Polonia Hercog in three sets.
Gauff clinched her victory at Centre Court Friday, 3-6, 7-6, 7-5, in a tense matchup. She's poised to play Romanian Simona Halep on Monday.
Posted Jul 06 2019 10:47AM EDT
Updated Jul 06 2019 12:34PM EDT
Investigators say that a 16-year-old has been identified as the body found being dragged by a swarm of alligators in St. Petersburg, Florida.
The body of Jarvis Deliford, 16, was found on Thursday morning in mangroves near a lake in St. Petersburg.
Otis Crawford and his partner Patricia Kays told the Tampa Bay Times they were near Lake Maggiore eating breakfast when they saw about 10 alligators dragging the body through the water.