- On Wednesday, Fox 35 Orlando and the American Red Cross joined forces to raise money for the Bahamas.

Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas as a catastrophic Category 5 storm, destroying thousands of homes and killing at least 50 people. More than 70,000 people are homeless and without the most basic needs.

Fox 35 and the American Red Cross raised over $20,000 dollars together, spread over 291 contributions.

Donations can still be made -- help us make a difference as the Bahamas recovers from the devastation that Hurricane Dorian left behind.

