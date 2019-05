- A Florida woman was arrested after stealing multiple packages off of the porch of a home.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said that on May 22nd, a homeowner in Mount Dora noticed a female approach her door. When the homeowner did not come to the door, the female just helped herself to the packages on the porch and left.

The woman captured in the video was soon identified as 32-year-old Stefanie Horowitz of Leesburg. Deputies said that based on the distinct tattoos and her previous arrest, the woman seen taking the packages in the video was indeed Horowitz.

Horowitz was reportedly arrested at her home for Burglarly and Grand Theft.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.