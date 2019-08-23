The incident is said to have happened on Wednesday afternoon, in the parking lot at the Brevard County Humane Society. Tanya St. John, her mother, and her daughter all said they witnessed the suspect take the dog out of the trunk, briefly walk toward the building, then return to shove the dog back into the trunk of a white BMW.
“This thing just blows my mind. I couldn’t even sleep last night because I kept thinking about that dog. I kept thinking if she gets rear ended in that car, that is gonna kill that dog,” St. John said.
The Brevard Sheriff's Office seized the dog and arrested her for felony animal abuse.
“If you harm an animal in Brevard county, we’re going to put your butt straight in jail,” said Sheriff Wayne Ivey.
According to the Humane Society, Perry attempted to surrender her dog, or have it euthanized. However, she was turned away, because the shelter does not euthanize dogs, and it was filled over capacity.
The Humane Society’s executive director, Theresa Clifton, said staff gave Perry alternative locations to surrender the dog before she walked away. Soon after, St. John came in and alerted staff about the animal in the trunk. The Humane Society then got the Sheriff's Office involved.
“It was over 85 degrees yesterday afternoon in our parking lot. I could only imagine how hot the trunk of the car was,” said Clifton.
According to Sheriff Ivey, the dog was malnourished and in poor health when they seized it. It is now being treated by veterinarians at Brevard County Animal Services.
Gold coins worth thousands, Rolex watches, a newspaper from the day JFK was killed, and piles of sports memorabilia are all up for auction in Orlando this weekend.
The states biannual unclaimed property auction will take place this Saturday at the Airport Double Tree near Orlando International Airport. Bidders will have a chance to try and buy items collected from across the state that have largely been forgotten.
State Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said the treasures mostly come from old bank safety deposit boxes that are turned over to his office after being left behind.
After correcting four years of compensation reports for one of the entities she represents, Florida's top gun lobbyist Marion Hammer has been cleared of wrongdoing by the Florida Senate.
Sen. Perry Thurston, a Fort Lauderdale Democrat, had filed the complaint against Hammer, accusing her of violating Senate lobbying rules for failing to report her compensation for more than a decade.
Senate Rules Chairwoman Lizbeth Benacquisto, a Fort Myers Republican, forwarded the complaint to Audrey Moore, general counsel for the Office of Legislative Services, which oversees lobbyist registration.
A man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and a Florida police officer has been found competent to stand trial.
The Orlando Sentinel reports Circuit Judge Leticia Marques ruled Friday that 43-year-old Markeith Loyd's murder cases could move forward, one week after his attorneys requested an evaluation. Loyd could face the death sentence if convicted of first-degree murder.
Authorities say Loyd killed Sade Dixon in December 2016, and then gunned down Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in January 2017 while she was trying to arrest him.