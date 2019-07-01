A new parking policy went into effect at the University of Central Florida (UCF) on July 1st. It prohibits drivers from backing into parking spots.

This is the next phase in the university's license plate reader program. It will help detect criminal activity on campus. The new policy is to prepare students for a bigger change tentatively coming in fall 2020 when readers will scan license plates on campus and run them through a database that flags stolen or wanted cars and criminals. The university said safety is the main goal behind the new technology.

Readers have already been installed on all campus entrances, exits and parking lots and garages. A UCF spokesperson said the no back-in rule applies to all parking garages and surface lots on UCF's main, downtown, health sciences, and Rosen School of Hospitality Management campuses.