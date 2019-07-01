Please contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-678-4170 if you have any information on where Logan may be.
This story was written in Orlando, Florida.
Posted Jul 01 2019 12:27PM EDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 12:29PM EDT
A new parking policy went into effect at the University of Central Florida (UCF) on July 1st. It prohibits drivers from backing into parking spots.
This is the next phase in the university's license plate reader program. It will help detect criminal activity on campus. The new policy is to prepare students for a bigger change tentatively coming in fall 2020 when readers will scan license plates on campus and run them through a database that flags stolen or wanted cars and criminals. The university said safety is the main goal behind the new technology.
Readers have already been installed on all campus entrances, exits and parking lots and garages. A UCF spokesperson said the no back-in rule applies to all parking garages and surface lots on UCF's main, downtown, health sciences, and Rosen School of Hospitality Management campuses.
Posted Jul 01 2019 12:23PM EDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 12:24PM EDT
A test fire for NASA's Orion crew capsule is planned for Tuesday.
After launch, the capsule will reach an altitude of about six miles before the abort function is tested. NASA posted video of what will happen on Twitter.
Posted Jul 01 2019 11:06AM EDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 11:08AM EDT
Police in Miami are searching a missing and endangered teen.
Miami Beach Police says that 17-year-old Shavonnah Laneek Jackson is missing. She was last seen on Thursday at a medical appointment.
Call 305-673-7901 if seen.