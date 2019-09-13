< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story428678939" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428678939" data-article-version="1.0">Florida man smashes car windows, says 'I did it because Donald Trump owes me 1 trillion dollars'</h1>
</header> src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/car%20smash_1568392308128.png_7656373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428678939-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="car smash_1568392308128.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/cars1_1568392317129_7656377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428678939-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="cars1_1568392317129.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/cars5_1568392314835_7656376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428678939-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="cars5_1568392314835.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/cars4_1568392312771_7656375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428678939-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="cars4_1568392312771.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/cars2_1568392310774_7656374_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428678939-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="cars2_1568392310774.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/cars3_1568392307826_7656372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428678939-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="cars3_1568392307826.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-428678939-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/car%20smash_1568392308128.png_7656373_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="car smash_1568392308128.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/cars1_1568392317129_7656377_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="cars1_1568392317129.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/cars5_1568392314835_7656376_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="cars5_1568392314835.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/cars4_1568392312771_7656375_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="cars4_1568392312771.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/cars2_1568392310774_7656374_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="cars2_1568392310774.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/cars3_1568392307826_7656372_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="cars3_1568392307826.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script <p><strong class='dateline'>OKALOOSA, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A Florida man went on a vandalism crime spree because he claimed that President Donald Trump owed him money.</p>
<p>The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested 30-year-old Justin James Wilson on Monday.</p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 12:29PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 01:28PM EDT</span></p>

According to deputies, Wilson, who deputies say is homeless, smashed at least 20 car windows out that were parked at the Holiday Inn Resort on Okaloosa Island. Deputies say he caused at least $30,000 in damage.

"Witnesses say Wilson used rocks and a belt buckle to smash windows and beat the cars," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "Responding deputies found Wilson in front of the business, passed out on a bench."

When questioned by authorities, they say he admitted to breaking the windows, saying “Take me to jail. I did it because Donald Trump owes me one trillion dollars and these vehicles belong to the mafia.”

Wilson is facing 14 counts of felony criminal mischief and 6 counts misdemeanor criminal mischief.

