According to deputies, Wilson, who deputies say is homeless, smashed at least 20 car windows out that were parked at the Holiday Inn Resort on Okaloosa Island. Deputies say he caused at least $30,000 in damage.
"Witnesses say Wilson used rocks and a belt buckle to smash windows and beat the cars," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "Responding deputies found Wilson in front of the business, passed out on a bench."
When questioned by authorities, they say he admitted to breaking the windows, saying “Take me to jail. I did it because Donald Trump owes me one trillion dollars and these vehicles belong to the mafia.”
Wilson is facing 14 counts of felony criminal mischief and 6 counts misdemeanor criminal mischief.
Posted Sep 13 2019 09:28PM EDT
Updated Sep 13 2019 10:21PM EDT
Disney is making a big donation to a local school where the band equipment was recently ruined in a fire.
A $20,000 check was presented at East Ridge High School in Clermont Friday morning.
“Right now, we are just stunned and in awe. We had no idea this was going to be going on,” said Band Director Jack Hart.
Posted Sep 13 2019 09:25PM EDT
Seminole County trails are getting easier.
Chris Connor trains for full and half-marathons on the Seminole Wekiva Trail.
“I started running to support St. Jude and to just keep my fitness level up,” said Connor, who lives in Longwood.
Posted Sep 13 2019 08:05PM EDT
Orlando City B (3-18-4, 13 points) began its four-game road trip by falling 3-2 to Toronto FC II (7-9-8, 29 points) at BMO Training Ground on Friday.
OCB took the lead in the 23rd minute when midfielder Lucas Ontivero scored off a left footed shot following a clever turn from just inside the box. The goal served as Ontivero's first for OCB in just his third appearance. Leo Simas was credited with the assist, his first of the year.
TFC II were able to equalize with a penalty kick taken by Jordan Perruzza in the 39th minute. Perruzza was able to secure a brace when he tapped in a cross from midfielder Jordan Faria in the 56th minute to give Toronto the lead.