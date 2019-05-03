< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Florida man's hand, foot found in stomach of alligator Florida man's hand, foot found in stomach of alligator
Posted Jun 29 2019 03:40PM EDT
Updated Jun 29 2019 04:18PM EDT in stomach of alligator"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415454992.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415454992");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415454992-404780465"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/03/GETTY%20gator_1556902513760.png_7216149_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/03/GETTY%20gator_1556902513760.png_7216149_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/03/GETTY%20gator_1556902513760.png_7216149_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/03/GETTY%20gator_1556902513760.png_7216149_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/03/GETTY%20gator_1556902513760.png_7216149_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415454992-404780465" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/03/GETTY%20gator_1556902513760.png_7216149_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/03/GETTY%20gator_1556902513760.png_7216149_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/03/GETTY%20gator_1556902513760.png_7216149_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/03/GETTY%20gator_1556902513760.png_7216149_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/03/GETTY%20gator_1556902513760.png_7216149_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 03:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 04:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415454992" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FORT MEADE, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A man who reportedly drowned on Mosaic property near Fort Meade, Florida had been partially eaten by an alligator, investigators said.</p> <p>The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of 45-year-old Michael Ford III. </p> <p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/death-investigation-in-fort-meade"><strong>RELATED: 12-foot alligator examined in connection with body found on Mosaic site</strong></a></p> <p>Ford's body was found Thursday morning in a canal on Peeples Road. According to a 911 caller, there was a massive alligator nearby, which possibly left a mark on the body. When deputies arrived, the alligator reportedly had part of Ford's body in its mouth.</p> <p>The alligator was shot and killed. Ford's body and the body of the alligator were brought to the medical examiner’s office in an attempt to figure out exactly what happened.</p> <p>Investigators said that Ford's hand and food were found in the gator's stomach, according to the <a href="https://www.theledger.com/news/20190629/gator-had-eaten-part-of-man-found-on-mosaic-property">Lakeland Ledger.</a> </p> <p>Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the alligator was just short of 12 feet long and weighed about 450 pounds.</p> <p>“That can do a lot of damage. It is definitely a large gator,” Officer Ashley Tyer said.</p> <p>Ford's family and friends reportedly said they had not heard from him since June 23. More Local News Stories
Sheriff: Suspect who fled from traffic stop in custody
Posted Jun 29 2019 12:58PM EDT
Updated Jun 29 2019 04:57PM EDT
The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon that a suspect who fled during a traffic stop was taken in to custody.
Bob Kealing with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, identified as Rocky M. Rudolph Jr. of Apopka, was pulled over on Interstate 4 near County Road 46A in the Heathrow/Sanford area just after 9:30 a.m. The suspect then ran on foot.
Taxed to the hilt, more homebuyers are migrating to Florida
Posted Jun 29 2019 11:05AM EDT
Updated Jun 29 2019 11:07AM EDT
Fed up with the high taxes and regulation back home in New York, retired officer Thomas Maloney and his wife, real estate agent Theresa Hart, are looking to offload a home in Long Island — quickly.
"It's been a thorn in my side for the past seven years," Maloney said. Between regulations that favor tenants and rising city and state taxes, they say they're "just not comfortable" being landlords in New York.
The Palm Beach County couple's story reflects a growing mood among high earners from the Northeast that it's time to cash in their real-estate chips in high-tax states and move to places like Florida, where the tax bites are less and it's cheaper to buy and maintain a home.
Florida among the most dangerous cities for Fourth of July travel, study claims
Posted Jun 29 2019 10:48AM EDT
Updated Jun 29 2019 10:56AM EDT
Orlando International Airport is kicking off the Fourth of July travel rush.
An estimated 1.5 million passengers are expected to pass through the airport within the next week. Saturday will be the busiest travel day with 162,000 travelers coming in and out of the airport. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sheriff: Suspect who fled from traffic stop in custody</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 12:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 04:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon that a suspect who fled during a traffic stop was taken in to custody.</p><p>Bob Kealing with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, identified as Rocky M. Rudolph Jr. of Apopka, was pulled over on Interstate 4 near County Road 46A in the Heathrow/Sanford area just after 9:30 a.m. The suspect then ran on foot.</p><p>WANTED SUSPECT: Identified as ROCKY M RUDOLPH JR of Apopka. Please Call 911 if you know is whereabouts or have information. pic.twitter.com/p6GOK3pH7z</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/taxed-to-the-hilt-more-homebuyers-are-migrating-to-florida-2" title="Taxed to the hilt, more homebuyers are migrating to Florida" data-articleId="415430015" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/tddd_1561820824977_7456746_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/tddd_1561820824977_7456746_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/tddd_1561820824977_7456746_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/tddd_1561820824977_7456746_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/tddd_1561820824977_7456746_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Taxed to the hilt, more homebuyers are migrating to Florida</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 11:05AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 11:07AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fed up with the high taxes and regulation back home in New York, retired officer Thomas Maloney and his wife, real estate agent Theresa Hart, are looking to offload a home in Long Island — quickly.</p><p>“It’s been a thorn in my side for the past seven years,” Maloney said. Between regulations that favor tenants and rising city and state taxes, they say they’re “just not comfortable” being landlords in New York.</p><p>The Palm Beach County couple’s story reflects a growing mood among high earners from the Northeast that it’s time to cash in their real-estate chips in high-tax states and move to places like Florida, where the tax bites are less and it’s cheaper to buy and maintain a home.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/orlando-international-airport-expecting-15-million-travelers-during-fourth-of-july" title="Florida among the most dangerous cities for Fourth of July travel, study claims" data-articleId="415428462" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/08/11/cars%20driving%20gas%20travel_1502476682328_3905952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/08/11/cars%20driving%20gas%20travel_1502476682328_3905952_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/08/11/cars%20driving%20gas%20travel_1502476682328_3905952_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/08/11/cars%20driving%20gas%20travel_1502476682328_3905952_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/08/11/cars%20driving%20gas%20travel_1502476682328_3905952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida among the most dangerous cities for Fourth of July travel, study claims</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 10:48AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 10:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando International Airport is kicking off the Fourth of July travel rush.</p><p>An estimated 1.5 million passengers are expected to pass through the airport within the next week. Saturday will be the busiest travel day with 162,000 travelers coming in and out of the airport. </p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" Most Recent
'Gone with the Wind' mansion up for auction with $1M opening bid
Florida man's hand, foot found in stomach of alligator
Diver helps woman, 86, recover wedding ring she lost in Pennsylvania lake
Texas woman banned from Walmart after eating half a cake, demanding to pay half price
Beth Chapman's family to paddle out in ocean for Hawaiian memorial data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/twelve-oaks-1-Target-Auction_1561837651974_7457135_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/twelve-oaks-1-Target-Auction_1561837651974_7457135_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/twelve-oaks-1-Target-Auction_1561837651974_7457135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/twelve-oaks-1-Target-Auction_1561837651974_7457135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Target&#x20;Auction&#x20;House&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>'Gone with the Wind' mansion up for auction with $1M opening bid</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-man-s-hand-foot-found-in-stomach-of-alligator" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/03/GETTY%20gator_1556902513760.png_7216149_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/03/GETTY%20gator_1556902513760.png_7216149_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/03/GETTY%20gator_1556902513760.png_7216149_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/03/GETTY%20gator_1556902513760.png_7216149_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/03/GETTY%20gator_1556902513760.png_7216149_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida man's hand, foot found in stomach of alligator</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/diver-helps-woman-86-recover-wedding-ring-she-lost-in-pennsylvania-lake" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/ledgedale-ring-1_1561836927009_7457127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/ledgedale-ring-1_1561836927009_7457127_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/ledgedale-ring-1_1561836927009_7457127_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/ledgedale-ring-1_1561836927009_7457127_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/ledgedale-ring-1_1561836927009_7457127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dive&#x20;Lt&#x2e;&#x20;Rich&#x20;Slidgerski&#x20;found&#x20;a&#x20;woman&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;missing&#x20;wedding&#x20;ring&#x20;in&#x20;18&#x20;feet&#x20;of&#x20;water&#x20;in&#x20;Lake&#x20;Wallenpaupack&#x20;in&#x20;Pennsylvania&#x2e;&#x28;Ledgedale&#x20;Dive&#x2f;Rescue&#x20;Team&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Diver helps woman, 86, recover wedding ring she lost in Pennsylvania lake</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/texas-woman-banned-from-walmart-after-eating-half-a-cake-demanding-to-pay-half-price" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas woman banned from Walmart after eating half a cake, demanding to pay half price</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/beth-chapman-s-family-to-paddle-out-in-ocean-for-hawaiian-memorial" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter%20beth%20chapman_062319_1561308808024.png_7434016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter%20beth%20chapman_062319_1561308808024.png_7434016_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter%20beth%20chapman_062319_1561308808024.png_7434016_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter%20beth%20chapman_062319_1561308808024.png_7434016_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter%20beth%20chapman_062319_1561308808024.png_7434016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Rick&#x20;Diamond&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Beth Chapman's family to paddle out in ocean for Hawaiian memorial</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 