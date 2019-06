- A man was arrested for drug possession while catching Pokemon at a Florida park.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, a deputy made contact with 29-year-old Jonathan Ortiz, who was parked in a closed county park catching Pokemon. The deputy observed marijuana in plain view.

They said that a search was conducted on Ortiz's vehicle and 3.5 grams of cocaine, 5.5 pounds of THC oil, and one pound of marijuana was found.

Ortiz was reportedly arrested.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.