Photo by Zaccaria Boschetti Photo by Zaccaria Boschetti

Florida lawmakers are trying to make it illegal for children to post pictures of guns on social media.

SB 1310 was introduced by Florida senator Jason W. B. Pizzo. The bill states that anyone under 18 “who posts or publishes a picture of a firearm, a BB gun, an air or a gas-operated gun, or a device displayed to resemble a firearm to a social media page, post, profile, or account that is openly viewable to the public commits a misdemeanor of the first degree, punishable” could be fined $1,000 or up to a year in jail.

The bill would apply to regular guns as well as BB guns and replicas. If police see the picture, the child could be arrested.

In addition to a fine, the children may possibly have to do community service at a hospital that treats gunshot victims.

Parents would get in trouble as well and would be required to take a parenting class.

Exceptions would be allowed for certain pictures like ones from hunting trips with adults.