- Florida is among the least friendly states in America, a travel website reported.

Big 7 Travel ranked Florida as the 42nd most friendly state in America in 2019. They said that "Florida has its work cut out for it. Cities such as Orlando and its tourist-friendly initiatives are helping the state big time, but overall its reputation has some catching up to do."

New York was ranked last, with the website stating that the "locals might seem a bit gruff."

Minnesota came out as the friendliest state in America, with "its extraordinarily friendly residents." They also said the atmosphere there is "hard to match, with a homey feel and locals who go the extra mile to welcome tourists."

Big 7 Travel used their social audience of 1.5 million people to create their ranking.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.