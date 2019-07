- Flagler County Deputies said Elijah Rizvan, 17, was shot dead in a Palm Coast neighborhood, Friday evening.

A neighbor who didn't want to be identified, but said he was a former firefighter, said he heard the shots and raced over to help.

"I was sitting on the porch and heard what I thought was fireworks because they'd been blowing them off in the area, and I saw a car fly down the road. I got up to look at the car and glanced to my right and saw a body lying in the middle of the road," the neighbor said, "I held pressure on him, checked his pulse as I was on the phone with 911 telling them this is a trauma alert and they needed to get someone here immediately. They were very responsive, I have to say. They were here within two minutes."

Unfortunately, Rizvan didn't survive.

Deputies said after the deadly shooting, two suspects wearing dark hoodies sped-off in a silver car that had a large spoiler on the back. Deputies said people on the block were giving them information and video from their home surveillance devices.

Sheriff Rick Staly said he's confident they'll catch the suspects.

"We have identified people of interest and I have about a dozen detectives working this case. We will get to the bottom of it."

There was a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to arrests in this case. (