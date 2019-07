- Firefighters batted flames and hot temperatures on Monday after a fire broke out at a home in Deltona.

Firefighters arrived at the home, located at 2061 Dearing Avenue, around 1 p.m. Neighbors said they heard loud booms and then saw smoke billowing from the house.

Officials said a neighbor helped two women escape before crews arrived. Those women are being treated for smoke inhalation. Unfortunately, one dog was found dead inside the house and another is still missing. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Volusia County officials said they have been rotating firefighters more than usual, because of the extreme summer heat.