Fire engulfs home in DeLand

- A home in DeLand was destroyed by a raging fire early Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, the house was empty and the time.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the residence on Pennsylvania Avenue, just before 1 p.m. It took four agencies and 25 firefighters about a half-an-hour to get the two-alarm fire under control. The division fire chief said neighbors called it into authorities. A witness said a blaze first appeared on the porch and moved quickly to the rest of the house.

The Florida State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause