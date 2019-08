- The Florida Highway Patrol is cracking down on speeding and reckless driving through construction zones, particularly along the I-4 Ultimate project.

In all, more than 100 citations were issued on Thursday, between 7:30 and 11 a.m. Eighty of those citations were for speeding in a construction zone. The highest speed was clocked at 92 miles per hour (148.06 km/h), according to FHP.