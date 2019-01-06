Female in critical condition after shooting at Kissimmee apartment

- Kissimmee police are investigating a woman who was shot at the Arbors of Sendera Apartments.

It was a scary morning for Arbors resident Jennifer Vegas.

"I heard that there was a shooting, so I walked over there. When I walked over there, I seen her body laying out there,” she said.

Vegas saw first responders trying to save the woman's life.

“I just seen them doing chest compressions on her when they were putting her in the ambulance.”

Kissimmee police spokeswoman Bailey Myers said the woman in her early 20s went to Osceola Regional Hospital in critical condition.

“We do think this was an isolated incident. No one else is at risk at this time,” she said. There was only one shot fired, which is why we do believe it's an isolated incident.”

Myers said the woman likely wasn't shot by a stranger.

“We're still investigating, trying to figure it out, but we do think it was someone who may have been known to her.”

Vegas said it's usually a quiet neighborhood.

“Everybody's still like trying to figure out what's going on.”

Kissimmee police are talking with witnesses and asking anyone with more information to call the Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.