- Advocates for felon's voting rights arrived in Tallahassee, Florida on Tuesday morning to meet with lawmakers to discuss the challenges they are facing.

Buses full of Amendment 4 supporters loaded up on buses in Orange County to head to the state capital. About 700 people will be taking part in advocacy day.

RELATED: Felony voting rights to be restored on Tuesday morning

The theme this year is "Our Vote, Our Voice." For some convicted felons, this year will be the first time they will be able to vote since serving their sentences thanks to the passing of Amendment 4.

Neil Volz with the Florida Fights Restoration Coalition tells Fox 35

"It is self executing, but there are people who are talking about clarifying this amendment in a way that we think could be dangerous and could lead to disenfranchisement . So we just want to make sure our voices are heard."

Volz says they will be meeting with lawmakers as well as conducting a voter registration drive.

"The issues we are really advocating for is to help break down barriers with jobs for peope with past felony convictions. Those of us with convictions know how hard it is to get employment just because you have a felony conviction."

Amendment 4 passed with 65 percent of the vote in November's midterm election. That means about 1.4 million former felons, excluding murderers and sex offenders, will have their voting rights restored.