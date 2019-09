- The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced the construction of special signals that will allow individuals to cross a stretch of U.S. 441 (South Orange Blossom Trail) safely, with the push of a button.

FDOT is installing six pedestrian hybrid beacons, or PHBs, between Holden Avenue and 36th Street at a cost of about $780,000. Two beacons will be placed at each of the three existing mid-block pedestrian crossings. Improvements also include enhanced lighting to increase the visibility of pedestrians at each crossing. Construction is estimated to be complete in early 2020/

PHBs stay dark until activated when a pedestrian pushes a button typically located on a pole or post on the roadside. Once the button is pushed, the indicator lights will begin to flash yellow to warn motorists that the signal has been activated. These lights are then followed by a solid yellow light and then two solid red lights that signal motorists to come to a complete stop.