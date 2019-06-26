"She loves swimming. She did swimming last week," her owners told Fox 35. "She actually kind of liked it."
The specialists did not think they could get Laila to do anything at first, but now, she can do seven minutes on the treadmill and ten minutes on the water treadmill.
She is the only cat the University of Florida that attends fat camp. She has lost about two pounds so far.
This story was written in Orlando, Florida.
A Florida woman hopes that her video of an alligator eating a large piece of plastic at a Florida wildlife refuge will encourage others to stop littering.
Tallahassee resident Corine Samwel posted video of the encounter to Facebook while visiting the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge on June 23.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office helped get a baby alligator to safety after wandering into a residential neighborhood on Wednesday.
According to a tweet by the sheriff's office, Sgt. Al Giardiello and Cpl. Pat Foley of the Agricultural Crimes Unit caught the baby alligator after it was nearly struck by a vehicle.
Police say a dead bear was found along the westbound shoulder of Interstate 4 in Orlando.
Orlando police tell news outlets the black bear was spotted around 5 a.m. Wednesday near John Young Parkway entrance ramp.
Police say they're not sure what happened to the bear because there was no sign of damage from a car at the scene.