The move will bring 27 new ev level 3 charging stations to seven service plazas from Lake County to Miami-Dade County. Right now, only three service plazas have charging stations, including the service plaza at Turkey Lake.
DeSantis said the goal is to encourage more people to drive electric as more affordable ev car options are coming onto the market.
“When motorists see that they have the ability to charge and they’re not going to be left out and they have confidence in that, I think that’s going to be very, very good,” he said.
The plan is to start building the new charging stations by the end of the year. It will take about two months to complete them.
Governor DeSantis said he has already earmarked just under $25 million for electric charging infrastructure. The money would come from the $166 million Florida received in the Volkswagen Emissions settlement in 2018.
A trip down @FloridaTurnpike in an electric car is about to get easier. Dozens of new EV level 3 & @Tesla fast charging stations are coming to every service plaza on the turnpike. Right now they’re only at 3. Construction expected to start by end of year pic.twitter.com/FvsAkQ16r0 — Sydney Cameron (@SydneyFox35) July 24, 2019
A trip down @FloridaTurnpike in an electric car is about to get easier. Dozens of new EV level 3 & @Tesla fast charging stations are coming to every service plaza on the turnpike. Right now they’re only at 3. Construction expected to start by end of year pic.twitter.com/FvsAkQ16r0
The Florida Beneficiary Mitigation Plan, a plan on how Florida wants to spend the money, was just released. DeSantis said they are also looking at electrical options for mass transit and school buses.
The plan is available for public comment until Aug 16. Officials said more than 2,000 people have already commented on the plan.
Posted Jul 25 2019 10:27PM EDT
A man has died following a fatal shooting in Orange County.
Deputies with the Orange County Sherif's Office responded to 2715 Belco Drive, near the intersection of Pine Hills and Silver Star roads, shortly before 9 p.m. in response to shots fired.
Deputies discovered one victim, a 30-year-old had been shot. He was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center but was later pronounced deceased.
Posted Jul 25 2019 08:41PM EDT
Over the objections of environmentalists pushing for alternative energy sources, Gov. Ron DeSantis and two Cabinet members on Thursday approved a Tampa Electric Co. power-plant project in Hillsborough County.
With little comment, DeSantis and the Cabinet, acting as the state’s Power Plant Siting Board, voted 3-1 to approve the project, which involves upgrading a generating unit at the utility’s Big Bend Power Station. The unit will burn natural gas.
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried dissented and issued a statement after the meeting about fossil fuels, such as natural gas, contributing to climate change.
Posted Jul 25 2019 08:23PM EDT
Orlando City SC (7-10-5, 26 points) head out on the road to face the New England Revolution (8-8-6, 30 points) on Saturday, July 27, looking for a six-point swing in the Eastern Conference standings. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.
Saturday's game will be televised locally on My65 and available on YouTube TV while being broadcast on FM 96.9 The Game in English and La Nueva 990 AM in Spanish.
"We're looking forward to the game. It's a great game for both teams, there's a lot at stake," Head Coach James O'Connor said. "For us, it's a very competitive league and I think this gives a great indication as to where the league is going when you have another competitive game. We've had, I would say for us, a lot of competitive games, but they're very well organized, they're a good team so we're looking forward to it."