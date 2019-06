- The family of a 10-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a semi-truck on his way home from school will be offering a reward leading to the driver of the truck.

It's been 6 weeks since troopers say little Kevin Pope was hit and killed. The driver has still not been found.

Kevin's family hopes that by offering reward money, someone with information will come forward.

Troopers say the 5th grader was in the crosswalk and had the right of way when he was struck at Weatherbee Road and Landstar Boulevard. They say it's possible the driver might not have known at the time that they hit a child.

They've been working with trucking companies in their areas -- looking at their GPS tracking systems to see which rigs were in this area at the time of the fatal wreck.

Kevin's mom is pleading for the person who took her son't life to come forward.

"I don't hate you. I just want to know what happened to my baby. Just come forward and give me the closure I need for my baby and for myself"