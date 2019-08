- This 20-year-old roof has withstood the test of time and Mother Nature, but with threats from the insurance company to drop the homeowners coverage, it was time to replace it.

The timing couldn’t have been worse for retired veteran Edwin J. Sera, who served 20 years in the Army.

“I would do it again if I have the chance,” Seda said.

Just like his roof, his condition makes it difficult for him to keep going, but with help from a physical therapist and a walker, he persists.

“I broke my hip twice,” he said. “I broke my knee three times. And I have more bills than what I can afford.”

When he met with Tadlock roofing, the consultant knew he needed to help him in his time of need.

“Our consultant after meeting with him was so touched by his story and just who he was and his personality that we really wanted to dig in and see if there was a way to help him,” said Thomas Catalano, the branch manager at Tadlock Roofing.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project made that possible. This project aims to give back to hundreds of U.S. military veterans by replacing one of the most important parts of their property.

“He saved my life because I’m in debt for all the medical bills,” Seda said.

All of the materials were donated and the labor provided free of charge.

“He’s a very deserving man,” Catalano said.

An act of kindness this Army vet appreciates.

“Make me feel like crying,” Seda said. “But a good soldier never cries.”