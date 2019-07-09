< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> EL AL Israel Airlines launches new service from Orlando to Tel Aviv Israel Airlines launches new service from Orlando to Tel Aviv" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/el-al-israel-airlines-launches-new-service-from-orlando-to-tel-aviv" addthis:title="EL AL Israel Airlines launches new service from Orlando to Tel Aviv"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417055305.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417055305");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_417055305_417041033_178141"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_417055305_417041033_178141";this.videosJson='[{"id":"417041033","video":"582487","title":"Governor%20DeSantis%20speaks%20about%20new%20Orlando%20to%20Tel%20Aviv%20flights","caption":"Good%20Day%20Xtra","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F09%2FGovernor_DeSantis_speaks_about_new_Orlan_0_7493228_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F09%2FGovernor_DeSantis_speaks_about_new_Orlando_to_Te_582487_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657288357%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DG_A0qjh3GxhG0Xq15k7lNeFtwWc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fel-al-israel-airlines-launches-new-service-from-orlando-to-tel-aviv"}},"createDate":"Jul 09 2019 09:52AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_417055305_417041033_178141",video:"582487",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Governor_DeSantis_speaks_about_new_Orlan_0_7493228_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Good%2520Day%2520Xtra",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/09/Governor_DeSantis_speaks_about_new_Orlando_to_Te_582487_1800.mp4?Expires=1657288357&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=G_A0qjh3GxhG0Xq15k7lNeFtwWc",eventLabel:"Governor%20DeSantis%20speaks%20about%20new%20Orlando%20to%20Tel%20Aviv%20flights-417041033",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fel-al-israel-airlines-launches-new-service-from-orlando-to-tel-aviv"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jul 09 2019 11:02AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 09 2019 09:52AM EDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 11:17AM EDT url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/tel%20aviv_1562685224059.png_7493883_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417055305-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/tel%20aviv_1562685224059.png_7493883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417055305-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="tel aviv_1562685224059.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Governor_DeSantis_speaks_about_new_Orlan_0_7493228_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417055305-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Governor_DeSantis_speaks_about_new_Orlan_0_20190709135238"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-417055305-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/tel%20aviv_1562685224059.png_7493883_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="tel aviv_1562685224059.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Governor_DeSantis_speaks_about_new_Orlan_0_7493228_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Governor_DeSantis_speaks_about_new_Orlan_0_20190709135238"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) - EL AL Israel Airlines launched its new service on Tuesday that will take passengers from Orlando to Tel Aviv. 

Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at the celebration at Orlando International Airport to kick off the first historic flight.

"Yes, we want to bring Israelis here because it's an affluent country, they have a lot of resources to spend in Florida and we welcome that. But this also gives people in Central Florida the opportunity to go, in a relatively convenient way, to Israel," DeSantis said. "​​​​​​If you go, it's something you will always remember."

The new flight service comes nearly two months after DeSantis held a cabinet meeting in Israel.

According to a press release from the airport: "The connection will operate on a weekly frequency with inbound and outbound flights both taking place Tuesdays from Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Ben Gurion Airport (TLV)."

Airport officials told Fox 35's Sydney Cameron that the direct flight from Orlando to Israel is seasonal. It will run July through August every year.

People are lining up at @MCO for the first direct flight from Orlando to Tel Aviv. It leaves at 11 AM ✈️ 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/y75TtvQfGo — Sydney Cameron (@SydneyFox35) July 9, 2019







