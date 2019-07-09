"Yes, we want to bring Israelis here because it's an affluent country, they have a lot of resources to spend in Florida and we welcome that. But this also gives people in Central Florida the opportunity to go, in a relatively convenient way, to Israel," DeSantis said. "If you go, it's something you will always remember."
The new flight service comes nearly two months after DeSantis held a cabinet meeting in Israel.
According to a press release from the airport: "The connection will operate on a weekly frequency with inbound and outbound flights both taking place Tuesdays from Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Ben Gurion Airport (TLV)."
Airport officials told Fox 35's Sydney Cameron that the direct flight from Orlando to Israel is seasonal. It will run July through August every year.
People are lining up at @MCO for the first direct flight from Orlando to Tel Aviv. It leaves at 11 AM ✈️ 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/y75TtvQfGo — Sydney Cameron (@SydneyFox35) July 9, 2019
People are lining up at @MCO for the first direct flight from Orlando to Tel Aviv. It leaves at 11 AM ✈️ 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/y75TtvQfGo
Posted Jul 09 2019 12:19PM EDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 12:23PM EDT
A manager for Dunkin' Donuts in Largo, Florida is charged with grand theft after deputies say she hired a fake employee so she could pocket the paychecks.
Markia Nelson, 29, was arrested on Monday. An arrested report lists Nelson as the manager of the Dunkin' Donuts on Ulmerton Road.
According to Pinellas Park police, Nelson hired a "fictitious person" in May. Nelson reportedly clocked the fake employee in and out from May 16 through July 6. The arrest report states that the fake employee earned about $1,610 after 'working' 235 hours at $8.65 an hour.
Posted Jul 09 2019 11:23AM EDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 12:31PM EDT
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested for sticking her unwashed hands and spitting in ice cream at an Indian Shores ice cream shop, police said.
Indian Shores police arrested 66-year-old Jung Soon Wypcha after she was seen in surveillance video tampering with ice cream and supplies at Lu Lu’s Ice Cream and Candy Shop on at least three days in June, they said.
On June 17, police said she used “the bathroom with the door wide open” five times and didn’t wash her hands. Wypcha then walked to a freezer storing organic ice cream, opened ice cream containers, and placed her hands in them, police said. Investigators said surveillance video showed her picking her nose and sticking her hands in the ice cream, and another video showed her spitting into the ice cream containers.
Posted Jul 09 2019 11:25AM EDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 11:37AM EDT
Two separate guests at D isney World have recently reported their guns going missing from their cars, which were parked in the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom lots, respectively.
One further claimed he found a stapler where his .45 should have been.
RELATED: Disney World brings back summer ticket deal for Florida residents