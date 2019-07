- EL AL Israel Airlines launched its new service on Tuesday that will take passengers from Orlando to Tel Aviv.

Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at the celebration at Orlando International Airport to kick off the first historic flight.

"Yes, we want to bring Israelis here because it's an affluent country, they have a lot of resources to spend in Florida and we welcome that. But this also gives people in Central Florida the opportunity to go, in a relatively convenient way, to Israel," DeSantis said. "​​​​​​If you go, it's something you will always remember."

The new flight service comes nearly two months after DeSantis held a cabinet meeting in Israel.

According to a press release from the airport: "The connection will operate on a weekly frequency with inbound and outbound flights both taking place Tuesdays from Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Ben Gurion Airport (TLV)."

Airport officials told Fox 35's Sydney Cameron that the direct flight from Orlando to Israel is seasonal. It will run July through August every year.

People are lining up at @MCO for the first direct flight from Orlando to Tel Aviv. It leaves at 11 AM ✈️ 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/y75TtvQfGo — Sydney Cameron (@SydneyFox35) July 9, 2019