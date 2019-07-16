< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article> <section id="story418458241" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418458241" data-article-version="1.0">DoorDash fires delivery driver who allegedly ate customer's barbecue ribs, food had bite marks</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418458241" data-article-version="1.0">DoorDash fires delivery driver who allegedly ate customer's barbecue ribs, food had bite marks</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-418458241" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=DoorDash fires delivery driver who allegedly ate customer's barbecue ribs, food had bite marks&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/doordash-fires-delivery-driver-who-allegedly-ate-customer-s-barbecue-ribs-food-had-bite-marks" data-title="DoorDash fires delivery driver who allegedly ate customer's barbecue ribs, food had bite marks" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/doordash-fires-delivery-driver-who-allegedly-ate-customer-s-barbecue-ribs-food-had-bite-marks" addthis:title="DoorDash fires delivery driver who allegedly ate customer's barbecue ribs, food had bite marks"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418458241.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418458241");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418458241-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418458241-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/CHRIS%20PAYTON_door%20dash%20ribs%202_071619_1563302661481.png_7526259_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418458241-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> “I guess she just pulls over to the side of the road and just decides to have herself a little snack before she delivers," Payton told Fox 43. (Chris Payton) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/CHRIS%20PAYTON_door%20dash%20ribs%202_071619_1563302661481.png_7526259_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418458241-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="CHRIS PAYTON_door dash ribs 2_071619_1563302661481.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/CHRIS%20PAYTON_door%20dash%20ribs%201_071619_1563302660166.png_7526258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418458241-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="CHRIS PAYTON_door dash ribs 1_071619_1563302660166.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-418458241-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/CHRIS%20PAYTON_door%20dash%20ribs%202_071619_1563302661481.png_7526259_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="“I guess she just pulls over to the side of the road and just decides to have herself a little snack before she delivers," Payton told Fox 43. (Chris Payton)" title="CHRIS PAYTON_door dash ribs 2_071619_1563302661481.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="“" data-grammar-rule="EN_UNPAIRED_BRACKETS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">“</span>I guess she just pulls over to the side of the road and just decides to have herself a little snack before she delivers,<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span> Payton told Fox 43. (Chris Payton)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/CHRIS%20PAYTON_door%20dash%20ribs%201_071619_1563302660166.png_7526258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Chris Payton claims his order of ribs arrived half-eaten. (Chris Payton)" title="CHRIS PAYTON_door dash ribs 1_071619_1563302660166.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Chris Payton claims his order of ribs arrived half-eaten. (Chris Payton)" title="CHRIS PAYTON_door dash ribs 2_071619_1563302661481.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/CHRIS%20PAYTON_door%20dash%20ribs%201_071619_1563302660166.png_7526258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Chris Payton claims his order of ribs arrived half-eaten. (Chris Payton)" title="CHRIS PAYTON_door dash ribs 1_071619_1563302660166.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/doordash-fires-delivery-driver-who-allegedly-ate-customer-s-barbecue-ribs-food-had-bite-marks" data-title="DoorDash driver fired after eating customer's food" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/doordash-fires-delivery-driver-who-allegedly-ate-customer-s-barbecue-ribs-food-had-bite-marks" addthis:title="DoorDash driver fired after eating customer's food" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/doordash-fires-delivery-driver-who-allegedly-ate-customer-s-barbecue-ribs-food-had-bite-marks";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 02:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 02:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418458241" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - A man in Pennsylvania is accusing his delivery driver of speeding off with a bellyful of barbecue.</p><p>Chris Payton, of York County, claims he ordered six ribs from a local barbecue restaurant via DoorDash, only to discover that the driver had helped herself to two of the ribs, and some waffle fries, before dropping them off.</p><p>"I guess she just pulls over to the side of the road and just decides to have herself a little snack before she delivers," <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/doordash-fires-delivery-driver-ate-barbecue-ribs">Payton told Fox 43</a>.</p><p>Payton had also taken photos of his incomplete order, noting that the two ribs appeared to be "torn off" from the rest of the meat. Fox 43 reported that bite marks appeared to be left behind, too.</p><p>Surprisingly, the eatery that provided the ribs — Dickey's Barbecue, located in West Manchester Township — told Fox 43 that this wasn't the first time they fielded complaints about that very DoorDash employee, or "Dasher."</p><p>DoorDash has since confirmed to Fox News that the offending "Dasher" is no longer working with DoorDash.</p><p>"We sincerely regret that this incident fell short of the experience we strive to give our customers every day," a DoorDash spokesperson confirmed. "We reached out to this customer immediately after being notified of this event. We have since taken appropriate actions, including deactivating the Dasher from our platform for failing to follow and maintain our standards of food safety."</p><p>The company reportedly issued Payton a refund, but he's also hoping the employee learned a lesson in treating customers with respect.</p><p>News of the alleged barbecue bandit follows a similar complaint lodged against a DoorDash delivery driver earlier this year. In March, a customer in Stockton, Calif., claimed his "Dasher" took a sip of his milkshake before dropping it off, although he didn't discover the driver's dirty deed until later, when he watched his family's front-door surveillance footage.</p><p>DoorDash, which was founded in 2013, pays the Dashers that act as independent delivery drivers for restaurants in their area. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Apollo 11 astronaut returns to launch pad 50 years later</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 01:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 01:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins returned Tuesday to the exact spot where he flew to the moon 50 years ago with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin. </p><p>Collins had the spotlight to himself this time -- Armstrong has been gone for seven years and Aldrin canceled. Collins said he wished his two moonwalking colleagues could have shared the moment at Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A, the departure point for humanity's first moon landing. </p><p>"Wonderful feeling to be back," the 88-year-old command module pilot said on NASA TV. "There's a difference this time. I want to turn and ask Neil a question and maybe tell Buzz Aldrin something, and of course, I'm here by myself."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/dates-for-visit-orlando-s-magical-dining-2019-announced-over-100-restaurants-participating" title="Dates for 'Visit Orlando's Magical Dining 2019' announced, over 100 restaurants participating" data-articleId="418444473" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/12/Orlando%20Magical%20Dining%20Month%20tapas%20toro_1531426066355.png_5789329_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/12/Orlando%20Magical%20Dining%20Month%20tapas%20toro_1531426066355.png_5789329_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/12/Orlando%20Magical%20Dining%20Month%20tapas%20toro_1531426066355.png_5789329_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/12/Orlando%20Magical%20Dining%20Month%20tapas%20toro_1531426066355.png_5789329_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/12/Orlando%20Magical%20Dining%20Month%20tapas%20toro_1531426066355.png_5789329_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dates for 'Visit Orlando's Magical Dining 2019' announced, over 100 restaurants participating</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 01:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 02:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando, get ready for some great food at great prices.</p><p>On Tuesday, Visit Orlando announced that the 14th year of 'Magical Dining' runs form August 23rd to September 30th.</p><p>More than 100 Orlando restaurants are reportedly participating in 2019. These restaurants are located across seven districts. They include the following: </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/lawsuit-accuses-florida-of-shortchanging-teachers-on-bonuses-1" title="Lawsuit accuses Florida of shortchanging teachers on bonuses" data-articleId="418443150" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/morgan%20and%20morgan%20teacher%20lawsuit_1563296748398.png_7526155_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/morgan%20and%20morgan%20teacher%20lawsuit_1563296748398.png_7526155_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/morgan%20and%20morgan%20teacher%20lawsuit_1563296748398.png_7526155_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/morgan%20and%20morgan%20teacher%20lawsuit_1563296748398.png_7526155_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/morgan%20and%20morgan%20teacher%20lawsuit_1563296748398.png_7526155_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lawsuit accuses Florida of shortchanging teachers on bonuses</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">TERRY SPENCER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 01:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 01:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Florida Department of Education is being sued over allegations it shortchanged teachers when it paid bonuses awarded by the Legislature.</p><p>The class-action lawsuit filed Tuesday in Tallahassee alleges that the department illegally ordered school districts to subtract the employer's portion of Social Security and Medicare taxes from the amount given to teachers, costing each hundreds of dollars annually over two years. The law firm of Morgan & Morgan says under federal law the districts are obligated to pay that portion of the taxes.</p><p>The lawsuit says more than 160,000 teachers rated "highly effective" received bonuses during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years. Under the program, bonuses of $6,000 and $1,200 were granted. Teachers could receive both.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/woman-accused-of-sexually-abusing-children-under-5-years-old-at-day-care-sentenced-to-30-days"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/day-care%20kimberly%20THUMB_1563239511007.jpg_7524722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kimberly Hignite, 52, pleaded guilty to 14 counts of misdemeanor child endangerment was sentenced on Monday to 30 days in jail. (Photo Courtesy: Franklin County Jail)" title="day-care kimberly THUMB_1563239511007.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman accused of sexually abusing children under 5 years old at day care sentenced to 30 days</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/do-i-have-dementia-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%20ALZHEIMERS%20GENE%20STUDY%20FOLLOW%205P%20_WAGA7957_146.mxf_00.00.59.06_1563282746243.png_7525557_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P ALZHEIMERS GENE STUDY FOLLOW 5P _WAGA7957_146.mxf_00.00.59.06_1563282746243.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>How to spot age-related memory loss</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/alligator-captured-from-humboldt-park-lagoon"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/humdolt-park-gator_1563283517341_7525565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chance the Snapper | Chicago Animal Care and Control" title="humdolt-park-gator_1563283517341-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>See ya later, alligator! Elusive reptile captured from Chicago lagoon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/dog-hilariously-sets-off-motion-detection-camera-in-viral-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/sasha_1563275977427_7525489_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo and video credit: Joe Corsi" title="sasha_1563275977427.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dog hilariously sets off motion detection camera in viral video</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4599"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2704_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2704"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/cameron-boyce-s-family-establishes-foundation-in-late-disney-star-s-memory" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_cameron%20boyce_071619_1563301635363.png_7526243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_cameron%20boyce_071619_1563301635363.png_7526243_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_cameron%20boyce_071619_1563301635363.png_7526243_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_cameron%20boyce_071619_1563301635363.png_7526243_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_cameron%20boyce_071619_1563301635363.png_7526243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Kevin&#x20;Winter&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Cameron Boyce's family establishes foundation in late Disney star's memory</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/biden-says-if-trump-challenges-his-mental-state-he-ll-challenge-him-to-a-push-up-contest" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x20;by&#x20;Sean&#x20;Gallup&#x20;and&#x20;Mark&#x20;Wilson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Biden says if Trump challenges his mental state he'll challenge him to a push-up contest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/woman-accused-of-sexually-abusing-children-under-5-years-old-at-day-care-sentenced-to-30-days" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/day-care%20kimberly%20THUMB_1563239511007.jpg_7524722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/day-care%20kimberly%20THUMB_1563239511007.jpg_7524722_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/day-care%20kimberly%20THUMB_1563239511007.jpg_7524722_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/day-care%20kimberly%20THUMB_1563239511007.jpg_7524722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/day-care%20kimberly%20THUMB_1563239511007.jpg_7524722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kimberly&#x20;Hignite&#x2c;&#x20;52&#x2c;&#x20;pleaded&#x20;guilty&#x20;to&#x20;14&#x20;counts&#x20;of&#x20;misdemeanor&#x20;child&#x20;endangerment&#x20;was&#x20;sentenced&#x20;on&#x20;Monday&#x20;to&#x20;30&#x20;days&#x20;in&#x20;jail&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Franklin&#x20;County&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman accused of sexually abusing children under 5 years old at day care sentenced to 30 days</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/scientists-close-in-on-blood-test-for-alzheimer-s" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/blood_test_generic_1563299731544_7526236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/blood_test_generic_1563299731544_7526236_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/blood_test_generic_1563299731544_7526236_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/blood_test_generic_1563299731544_7526236_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/blood_test_generic_1563299731544_7526236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Scientists close in on blood test for Alzheimer's</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/apollo-11-astronaut-returns-to-launch-pad-50-years-later" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/michael%20collins_1563299463356.png_7526227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/michael%20collins_1563299463356.png_7526227_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/michael%20collins_1563299463356.png_7526227_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/michael%20collins_1563299463356.png_7526227_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/michael%20collins_1563299463356.png_7526227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Apollo 11 astronaut returns to launch pad 50 years later</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> 