- The Lake County Animal Shelter needs your help in identifying a dog that was shot.

The 3-year-old pit bull-Labrador mix, struck by a bullet in the face and now recovering at the shelter, is expected to be placed up for adoption this weekend. The dog was discovered in the front yard of a Fruitland Park home on Monday afternoon, covered in blood.

Shelter staff could't resist naming the dog "Chance," for its second chance on life.

"He is incredibly lucky that he has sustained minimal damage as a result of this gunshot wound," said shelter director Whitney Boylston.

Besides the gunshot injury, "Chance" is healthy. Despite his injuries, the dog isn't afraid of people and well behaved.

"He is such a snuggler. It's almost like he knows we're here to help him, so he's been so thankful and appreciative," Boylston added.

Chance will reportedly be available for adoption on May 26, pending he is not claimed by his owner.

"We are desperately trying to find his family, because we can tell he's a dog who is loved," Boylston said.

If you have any information about Chance, please call 352-343-2101. Those who have questions about adopting Chance or any other animals at the shelter, please contact the Lake County Animal Shelter at 352-343-9688 or stop by.

More information can also be found on the Lake County Animal Shelter website and Facebook page.