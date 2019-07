- A weather system in the Gulf of Mexico now has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm over the next 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center reports.

"We are watching an area of low pressure likely to develop into our next tropical system," Fox 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas. "It could be a tropical depression in the next couple of days. Tropical Storm Barry on deck."

Download the app | Live radar

It's important to know that this system is moving away from Florida.

"It's heading over towards the west. The European model shows it developing and then eventually moving on shore between Houston and New Orleans."







This system will be a big rainmaker for some of the Gulf states, prompting oil rig evacuations in the Gulf of Mexico.

If the disturbance becomes a tropical storm, it would be called Barry, the first tropical system in the United States this hurricane season.

For the latest in the Atlantic, visit OrlandoHurricane.com.

Download the new and improved FOX 35 Weather & Traffic App for interactive radar, live streaming videos, and up-to-the-minute traffic. ​​​​​​DOWNLOAD NOW: iPhone | Android