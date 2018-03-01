Disney workers who are denied a bonus speak out

- Labor union, UNITE HERE, has announced that Disney will pay the first $250 installment of the promised $1000 tax cut bonus on March 1st.

However, the unionized workers who are being denied the bonus are holding a press conference about the bonus and the ongoing negotiations for higher pay at Walt Disney World.

80,000 Disney employees nationwide will receive the $250 on Thursday with no strings attached. However, 41,000 unionized workers in Orlando and Anaheim who are negotiating new contracts are being denied the bonus unless they accept Disney's proposed contracts.