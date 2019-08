- Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that has left a man in critical but stable condition

Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Wolf Road in Orlando around 7:30 p.m. for an aggravated battery via shooting call. Upon arrival, they found a 30-year-old black man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Central by Orange County Fire Rescue.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but deputies say they are not looking for a suspect.