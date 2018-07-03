Deputies search for Speedway burglary suspect

- The Orange County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a burglary suspect.

They say that on Monday, the suspect entered the Speedway located on Claracona Ocoee Road. The suspect pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the clerk and demanded all the cash from the register.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect is described as a light-skinned black male; around 6’0 tall, and is skinny with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a light brown jacket over a grey hoodie with the hood pulled up. The suspect was also wearing black ski mask, black gloves and black pants.

The Orlando County Sheriff’s Department is offering a reward up to $1000 for information about the suspect.