- The Orange County Sheriff's Office says that there could be more victims coming forward after a teacher was arrested for molesting a student.

According to investigators, a student at Castle Creek Elementary School is accusing Julio Soto of molesting her.

In the arrest report, the victim says Soto had her alone in his classroom to take a test when he touched her under her shirt. She said she told him to stop, but he did it again.

Soto was arrested Friday night. Investigators say more potential students of his were discovered and the investigation is ongoing.

Parents at the school say they're in shock.

"You would never expect anything like that, especially from him. He's actually a really good teacher. My daughter was in his program for part of the year last year."

The school released a statement saying that Mr. Soto was placed on administrative leave on March 8th and will not be in the classroom while there is an internal investiation.

According to the elementary school's website, he worked as a fifth grade teacher and he's still an active military member. While the investigation is ongoing, he'll being held at the Orange County Jail on no bond.