Deputies need identity of Orange County drive-by suspect

- The Orange County Sheriff's Office says that they need help to identify a drive-by suspect.

They say that on August 28th at 8 p.m., a drive-by shooting occurred on Oak Ridge near Kingsgate Drive. The incident involved the suspect and another individual. The suspect was initially driving a black, or dark-blue, 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe when he called the second suspect, who arrived in a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu. The suspect entered the passenger seat of the Malibu and drove out of the parking lot and conducted the shooting.

The driver of the Malibu is described as a light complexion Hispanic male in his early 20s with a thin build, about 5'8", and wearing a white shirt.

Call CrimeLine at 1-800-423-TIPS if you have any information that could lead to his identification.