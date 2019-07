- Deputies in Marion County are investigating a deadly home invasion in Marion County.

One suspect and the homeowner are both injured. Deputies says that four suspects tried to force their way inside a home in Summerfield around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

.@MCSOFlorida deputies investigating deadly home invasion in Summerfield. Deputies say they found 1 suspect dead last night. Another suspect and the homeowner were shot. Officers also found 2 more suspects who are in custody right now. pic.twitter.com/zXeFkGOB5S — Sydney Cameron (@SydneyFox35) July 11, 2019







Two suspects are dead. Another suspect and the homeowner were found with gunshot wounds. No word on their condition.

When deputies got on the scene, they say they also found two more suspects who are now in custody.

Authorities have not released any more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.