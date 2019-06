- The Volusia County Sheriff’s office in investigating after someone vandalized a country club golf course.

The joy ride was caught on camera. First, you see headlights as the car enters the course. Then flashes of light hit the camera as the driver does donuts.

“About 5:30 [a.m.], the guys made their way over to the fourth green and found significant damage,” said DeBary Golf and Country Club General Manager Shawn McGuigan.

Ground crews came across the mess Wednesday morning. They could see deep tracks in the ground.

“It’s frustrating, you know. There’s a lot of work, I think people underestimate the amount of work that goes into maintaining a golf course,” McGuigan said.

He asked a neighbor whether anything was captured on surveillance. Sure enough, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, there was some activity.

McGuigan says they closed the hole Wednesday to get things back in shape. He says the driver’s few minutes of “fun” will cost about $5,000.

“We’re gonna press charges and pursue everything that we can because you have to set an example. This is not acceptable,” he said.