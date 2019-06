- A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a pond near the Seminole courthouse on Tuesday.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, the body of a man was found in a retention pond along U.S. Highway 17-92 in front of the courthouse.

We are working a death investigation. Body of adult male found in pond along 17-92 in front of the courthouse. Daily courthouse operations not affected. pic.twitter.com/8AzEtKMmmC — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) June 25, 2019







The man has not been identified.

Authorities are on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.

The sheriff's office says that daily courthouse operations are not being affected.