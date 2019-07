- Volusia County deputies are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in Deltona.

During a press conference Wednesday morning, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said a mother, her adult daughter and a man were found shot to death inside a home on Nardello Drive.

.@VolusiaSheriff investigating apparent double-murder suicide at home on Nardello Dr. Deputies say they found 2 women and a man with gunshot wounds during a well-being check last night. They say a relative requested check since they hadn't heard from anyone at the home in hours. pic.twitter.com/vywka73CNx — Sydney Cameron (@SydneyFox35) July 10, 2019







Sheriff Chitwood said the mother, 55-year-old Nancy Eads, was trying to find a way to evict her longtime boyfriend from their house. She called her daughter, 32-year-old Lisa Ferraro, to come over and discuss legal options.

The sheriff said on Tuesday night, Ferraro's husband called deputies asking for a well-being check since he hadn't heard from her in 4 hours. When deputies arrived around 9:30 p.m., they made the gruesome discovery.

"The door was unlocked when they walked in. They discovered two females who had been shot to death and a male who appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They also discovered a note that apologized for the actions."

Deputies are trying to notify the shooter's family before releasing his name.

Eads and the 58-year-old man had reportedly lived together in the home for over 10 years.

