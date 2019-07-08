< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. DeBary ordinance expands sex offender regulations DeBary ordinance expands sex offender regulations By Samantha Sosa, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted Jul 08 2019 09:59PM EDT
Updated Jul 08 2019 10:29PM EDT (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - DeBary's City Council passed an ordinance expanding regulations over registered sex offenders.</p><p>The ordinance bans registered sex offenders from community pools, water parks, school bus stops, and other private and public areas. The ordinance also increases the distance sex offenders can live from these places.</p><p>The previous ordinance kept sex offenders 1,000 feet away from parks, schools, bus stops, and other areas you can find children. Now, the distance is 2,500 feet. </p><p>Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says he worked with community members to update the ordinance after people voiced concerns. He says registered sex offenders in violation of the ordinance must move.</p><p>"You better read this ordinance, before you rent to somebody and do a background check," Sheriff Chitwood said, "because they'll be relocated now with this ordinance. There's no grandfathering-in or anything."</p><p>The ordinance took effect upon approval. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/Orange_County_receives_grant_for_electio_0_7491960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/Orange_County_receives_grant_for_electio_0_7491960_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/Orange_County_receives_grant_for_electio_0_7491960_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/Orange_County_receives_grant_for_electio_0_7491960_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/Orange_County_receives_grant_for_electio_0_7491960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida counties receive grants for election security</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Valerie Boey, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 09:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 10:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office has received the most money in the state for elections security.</p><p>All around Florida, 55 counties are receiving an Election Security Grant from Florida's Secretary of State.</p><p>"We need every penny of it. Florida is going to be very complicated in the 2020 election, and we need to make sure Florida is running smoothly in every county," said State Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/sandhill-crane-rescued-after-someone-saw-something-wrapped-around-its-beak" title="Sandhill crane rescued after someone saw something wrapped around its beak" data-articleId="416972613" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/Sandhill_crane_rescued_after_someone_saw_0_7490921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/Sandhill_crane_rescued_after_someone_saw_0_7490921_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/Sandhill_crane_rescued_after_someone_saw_0_7490921_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/Sandhill_crane_rescued_after_someone_saw_0_7490921_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/Sandhill_crane_rescued_after_someone_saw_0_7490921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sandhill crane rescued after someone saw something wrapped around its beak</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 09:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 09:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Some DeBary residents called for help, Saturday, after noticing a Sandhill crane had something wrapped around its beak.</p><p>"The whole neighborhood came. There was cars that were stopping. We were trying to catch this bird," said Brooke McKendrick, whose dad noticed the crane.</p><p>She says no one could get close enough so they called in the experts.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/puppy-who-survived-heat-exhaustion-is-almost-ready-for-adoption" title="Puppy who survived heat exhaustion is almost ready for adoption" data-articleId="416955985" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/PUPPY%20NAMED%20GRUFF_1562629127672.jpg_7490431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/PUPPY%20NAMED%20GRUFF_1562629127672.jpg_7490431_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/PUPPY%20NAMED%20GRUFF_1562629127672.jpg_7490431_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/PUPPY%20NAMED%20GRUFF_1562629127672.jpg_7490431_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/PUPPY%20NAMED%20GRUFF_1562629127672.jpg_7490431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Puppy who survived heat exhaustion is almost ready for adoption</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 07:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 07:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The only puppy to survive after being left in a hot car overnight in Orange County is making a full recovery.</p><p>Michele Wacker, medical director with Poodle and Pooch Rescue, is taking care of the eight-week-old terrier mix named Gruff. </p><p>“Everything that you would expect a normal puppy to do, that’s him. 