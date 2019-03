- A death investigation is ongoing at the Winnie Palmer Hospital in Orlando.

The Orlando Police Department said that on Sunday morning, officers responded to Winnie Palmer Hospital on Miller Street in reference to a dead person in a vehicle.

They said that security advised that a white female drove up to the valet area and asked for medical assistance for a female passenger. She was reportedly argumentative. Hospital staff went on to determine that the female passenger was deceased.

The driver then became combative and produced a knife, police said. Hospital security and officers detained the driver without incident.

At the time, the hospital was locked down, but it has since been lifted, police said. However, the main entrance to the hospital remains closed for investigation.