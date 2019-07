- Central Florida is going to feel the burn Wednesday as the heat index could reach as high as 110 degrees.

A heat advisory is in effect from 11:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. The high on Wednesday is 97 degrees, but the "feels like" temperatures will be scorching, range from 105-110 degrees by the afternoon.

Download the Fox 35 weather app | Live radar

"You want to make sure you are wearing light, loose fit clothing. Drinking plenty of water," Fox 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas said. "If you're working outside, take frequent breaks."

The July 4th holiday will also leave Central Florida with above normal heat.

Tonight, rain wraps up before 9pm, partly cloudy, warm & muggy late, lows near 77.







Be sure to download the Fox 35 Weather & Traffic App to get up-to-the-minute weather updates so you are the first to know the heat conditions for your area.