During the ceremony, Audra wore a traditional white wedding gown, but changed into another white dress featuring the words "Make America Great Again" on the front, and "Trump" in the back.
"We love our country and our president. To us, it wasn't any different than any other themed wedding," Audra told Fox 35.
After posting her wedding photos to Facebook, Audra says she began to get a lot of hateful comments, but tried to have a sense of humor about it.
"And the fun begins! Hehehe! Best wedding gift ever!" she captioned a post featuring comments criticizing her Trump-themed wedding.
One disappointed commenter said, "They are going to regret this so hardcore, and it makes me so happy. Eventually we're all going to be wondering where all the MAGA's went?"
Despite the criticism, Audra has received a lot of positive feedback too.
"I LOVE IT!!!!," wrote one supporter. "I love seeing people defend this country and our President and you sure did it in a HUGE way!!!"
Posted Jul 11 2019 01:06PM EDT
Updated Jul 11 2019 01:18PM EDT
Investigators say a Florida police officer fatally shot a man who was holding a knife on a U.S. Army veteran in a wheelchair.
The shooting happened Wednesday night in Jacksonville.
Jacksonville Sheriff's Chief T.K. Waters said during a news conference that when officers arrived at the scene near the Ritz Theatre they found the man holding a knife to the disabled man's neck. The officer asked the man to drop the knife.
Posted Jul 11 2019 10:55AM EDT
Updated Jul 11 2019 11:02AM EDT
The Brevard County Sheriff's Office has dismantled a major drug organization that included the arrest of the son of the mayor of Cocao.
The sheriff's office says agents with the Special Investigations Unit, Fugitive Unit and GameOver Task Force arrested 42 members of a criminal organization. They were targeting those responsible for distributing illicit drugs including heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.
Deputies say that Jake Williams, 35, was the ringleader of the operation as a supplier for some of the other suspects.
Posted Jul 11 2019 10:40AM EDT
Updated Jul 11 2019 11:49AM EDT
Authorities are investigating the death of a dolphin that had been impaled in the head off the coast of southwest Florida.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Office of Law Enforcement said the bottlenose dolphin had been found dead along Upper Captiva Island in Lee County at the end of May.
NOAA said a necropsy revealed the dolphin had been impaled with a spear-like object while it was still alive.