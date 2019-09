- A convicted child sex offender has been released on bond.

61-year-old Mark Fugler of Ormond Beach, a former Embry Riddle Professor, was previously sentenced to 15 years in prison for multiple sex crimes on a minor. However, last week, a judge granted his release on a $200,000 bond as the convicted sex offender appeals the case.

Fugler has since bonded out.

Prior to this, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said that the "judge should rescind the order and make sure he gets sentenced to jail and then apologize to the family." He went on to add that the only thing Fugler should get is a "12-by-12 jail cell."

MOBILE USERS: Click here to see what Mike Chitwood had to say

Chitwood then held a news conference on Wednesday, after learning that the convicted sex offender bonded out. Family members of the victim were in attendance. Chitwood repeatedly referred to Fugler as a 'scumbag' and said that this appeals process could take years.

"That will drag on for years and years and years and then they will turn around and petition the judge and say that he's too old to go to jail," Chitwood said. "Why does he deserve this break to be out breathing fresh air when that family has been destroyed by what he's done?"

Chitwood is encouraging people to email the State Judge and State Attorney and implore them to fix what is wrong with this situation.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch the press conference

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.