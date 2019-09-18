Chitwood then held a news conference on Wednesday, after learning that the convicted sex offender bonded out. Family members of the victim were in attendance. Chitwood repeatedly referred to Fugler as a 'scumbag' and said that this appeals process could take years.
"That will drag on for years and years and years and then they will turn around and petition the judge and say that he's too old to go to jail," Chitwood said. "Why does he deserve this break to be out breathing fresh air when that family has been destroyed by what he's done?"
Chitwood is encouraging people to email the State Judge and State Attorney and implore them to fix what is wrong with this situation.
This story was written in Orlando, Florida.
Posted Sep 18 2019 04:29PM EDT
Updated Sep 18 2019 04:43PM EDT
A Marion County man who is accused of murdering his wife and four children has been extradited back to Florida after being found in Georgia.
32-year-old Ocala resident Casei Jones and her four children were reported missing on Saturday after family had not heard from them in about six weeks.
On Monday, deputies announced that they found the body of the missing mother and the remains of the four missing children in Georgia. Casei's body was located in a vehicle that her husband, 38-year-old Michael Waye Jones Jr., was driving. Deputies found him after he crashed in Brantley County. He later led detectives to the remains of the children.
Posted Sep 18 2019 04:15PM EDT
An Internal Affairs investigation has been opened to review the racially charged comment of a police officer during a high speed car chase.
The NAACP says no matter what the situation, the word is hurtful and unacceptable.
As African American suspect Vince White was fleeing from Melbourne police officers, a dash camera captured video and audio. Dialog from inside a police cruiser was recorded and an unidentified officer is heard blurting out the racial slur.
Posted Sep 18 2019 12:21PM EDT
Updated Sep 18 2019 03:33PM EDT
A man has scaled a tall tower at a local television station on John Young Parkway near Orange Blossom Trail.
Police were called to the station after someone noticed the man on the tower.
The station confirmed to FOX 35 that the man was already climbing the microwave tower before noon.