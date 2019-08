- A Cocoa Beach man is angry about the way he says his mother was treated by a major airline.

Brian Moorhead said he brought his "nearly blind" 82-year-old mother, Muriel, to the airport, three hours before her departing flight home to London. He said Norwegian Airline told him he could not wheel his mother through security and escort to her gate, so he left her in the care of airline. Hours later he receives an upsetting phone call.

"I get a phone call from my mum, she's all upset at about 7 p.m., saying the flight left without her," he explained. "She's tough, and she was in tears crying."

Moorhead claims, instead of being taken to Gate 94, his mother was taken to Gate 96.

"When I looked at the boarding pass -- the person who wrote the number on the boarding pass -- it looks, it could look like a '4,' a genuine mistake," Moorhead said.

But he said Norwegian Air won't own up to their mistake. Moorhead said he's paying the price. The next day, he had to buy a second ticket, for $440, to get his mom home. He lodged a complaint about the situation,

Norwegian Airline responded, saying in part, "I would first like to express my sincerest apologies that you had such a bad experience while traveling with us." They also quote their own policy saying, "You must not leave a passenger who has requested assistance...for more than 30 minutes." Then, they blamed the passenger, saying, "You left the gate on your own and didn't present yourself at the due time for boarding. Having in mind this information we understand that we have complied with the above mentioned regulations." (SCROLL DOWN TO READ FULL STATEMENT FROM AIRLINE)

The response angered Moorhead even more.

"They kept saying, 'she didn't show up, she didn't show up.' I said I have a boarding pass, I'm sitting here looking at it, and you have her case, you have her luggage checked in," said Moorhead.

Norwegian Airline's response was dated July 24, and it says they are processing a refund for the additional.

"That money still has not been refunded," said Moorhead. "Very,very annoyed. I was annoyed in the first place when they had taken control and the care of my mom and their hands and then not delivered and to make me pay again was very, very annoying," said Moorhead.

FOX 35 reached out to both Norwegian Airlines and the company they contract to handled assisted boardings, neither has gotten back to us. Below is the entire contents of the email a Norwegian Airline representative sent to Moorhead:

Response (24/07/2019 11:28)

Dear Ms Moorhead,



I am referring to the report received on 19.03.2019 from our handling agents at Orlando airport regarding your flight DI7054 14.07.2019 from Orlando to London Gatwick.



In accordance with 14 CFR Part 382.153 I am now providing you with a written statement.



Please let me assure you that the policy and intention of Norwegian Air Shuttle is to provide professional and respectful service to all our customers regardless of their personal requirements.



I would first like to express my sincerest apologies that you had such a bad experience while traveling with us. We understand that you had pre-booked wheelchair assistance for your flight DI7054 14.07.2019.



According to § 382.95, the carrier must promptly provide or ensure the provision of assistance requested by or on behalf of passengers with a disability or offered by carrier or airport operator personnel and accepted by passengers with a disability, in enplaning and deplaning. The delivering carrier shall be responsible for assistance in making flight connections and transportation between gates. This assistance shall include, as needed, the services personnel and the use of ground wheelchairs, boarding wheelchairs, on-board wheelchairs where provided in accordance with this part, and ramps or mechanical lift.



In addition, § 382.95, as a carrier, you must not leave a passenger who has requested assistance required by this subpart unattended by the personnel responsible for enplaning, deplaning, or connecting assistance in a ground wheelchair, boarding wheelchair, or other device, in which the passenger is not independently mobile, for more than 30 minutes. This requirement applies even if another person (e.g. family member, personal care attendant) is accompanying the passenger, unless the passenger explicitly waives the obligation.



According to the report received from our agents at Orlando airport, you have received that service in timely manner and was assisted to your boarding gate. However, according to this same report, you left the gate on your own and didn't present yourself at the due time for boarding. Having in mind this information, we understand that we have complied with the abovementioned Regulation.



Finally, according to the information provided by our agents, a refund for your alternative ticket is already being processed.



On behalf of Norwegian, I convey our sincere apologies for this incident and all the inconveniences that we might have caused you. In Europe, the air carriers have the responsibility to hire a supplier company that provides assistance at the airport's facilities. We are always working on getting this cooperation to work better.



While I trust you will never encounter a similar situation again, I would like to inform you that we have specially trained staff at all of our airports operating to/from and within the United States that have the responsibility and authority to resolve any issues regarding special assistance or disabilities. These representatives are called Complaint Resolution Officials (CRO). Please ask to speak with this representative if you ever experience problems again while traveling with us. You also have the right to pursue enforcement action through the US Department of Transportation Aviation Consumer Protection Division in Washington, D.C.



Again, I kindly ask you to please accept my sincere apologies for the problems you experienced, and I trust that we will be able to provide you with exceptional service in the future.



Should you have any additional feedback or questions, please send me this by replying to this e-mail.



Sincerely,



Felipe Bauer

Senior Consultant

Passenger Rights and Liability Claims

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA



Date created: 24/07/2019 11:22

Date Last Updated: 24/07/2019 11:28

________________________________________



Kind regards, Norwegian