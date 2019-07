- The Florida Department of Transportation says construction has started in the widening of State Road 46 to six lanes from Orange Boulevard to Oregon Street-Wayside Drive in Seminole County, part of building the Wekiva Parkway.

Initial work includes clearing vegetation between International Parkway, SR 46, and Wayside Drive for a planned retention pond. Crews also will begin preparing the median of SR 46 to shift traffic onto temporary lanes.

The final section of the $1.6 billion parkway, known as Section 7B, involves non-tolled improvements on SR 46 from Orange Boulevard to Wayside Drive-Oregon Street near Interstate 4 in Seminole County. Work on this 1.3-mile project will include widening SR 46 within the existing right of way, as well as installing street lighting, medians, bike lanes, traffic signal upgrades, drainage, and other roadway features. Work also will include a 10-foot sidewalk along the south side of this corridor.

The Wekiva Parkway is completing the beltway around Central Florida, while helping to protect the natural resources surrounding the Wekiva River. The FDOT and the Central Florida Expressway Authority so far have completed 13 miles of the eventual 25-mile toll road. The parkway provides travel alternatives, enhances safety and relieves area roads of traffic congestion.