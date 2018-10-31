Confusion over court dates lead to long lines, anger outside Orlando Immigration Court
ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - More than a hundred people stood in line outside Orlando's Immigration Court for hours Wednesday morning.
Many of them told The News Station immigrations officers issued them is called, a Notice to Appear specifying they should show up at this date and time. However, when they made it to the front they were told there was some kind of mistake and they would have to come back some other time.