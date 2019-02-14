< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Company to get $1.3 million for school safety tool data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/14/GETTY_parkland%2010_021419_1550153153278.png_6764392_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/14/GETTY_parkland%2010_021419_1550153153278.png_6764392_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/14/GETTY_parkland%2010_021419_1550153153278.png_6764392_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/14/GETTY_parkland%2010_021419_1550153153278.png_6764392_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="People look on at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 18, 2018 in Parkland, Florida.&nbsp;(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Image" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>People look on at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 18, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Image</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417489670-389436617" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/14/GETTY_parkland%2010_021419_1550153153278.png_6764392_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/14/GETTY_parkland%2010_021419_1550153153278.png_6764392_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/14/GETTY_parkland%2010_021419_1550153153278.png_6764392_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/14/GETTY_parkland%2010_021419_1550153153278.png_6764392_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/14/GETTY_parkland%2010_021419_1550153153278.png_6764392_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="People look on at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 18, 2018 in Parkland, Florida.&nbsp;(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Image" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>People look on at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 18, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Image</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 07:39AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 07:41AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417489670" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE (NSF)</strong> - The Florida Department of Education will pay nearly $1.3 million to a company that will revise a tool used by all public schools to identify threats and vulnerabilities on campuses.</p><p>State officials plan to pay the Virginia-based Haystax Technology to revise the Florida Safe Schools Assessment Tool, which will "incorporate recommendations that were legislatively mandated."</p><p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/therapy-dogs-that-helped-parkland-shooting-survivors-get-their-own-school-yearbook-page"><strong>RELATED: Therapy dogs that helped Parkland shooting survivors get their own school yearbook page</strong></a></p><p>Those recommendations were passed by lawmakers shortly after the mass shooting in February 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 students and faculty members and injured 17 others. The tool was created by the Legislature in 2013.</p><p>After the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, lawmakers required all school districts to complete school security risk assessments for the tool for all public schools, including charter schools. Those assessments were required to include information like a school's physical security measures, school security and operational practices, as well as crisis preparedness plans.</p><p>According to a notice posted last week by the state agency, there was not a competitive bidding process for Haystax Technology to get the nearly $1.3 million contract.</p><p>The agency said it picked to the company to revise the tool because the company had already gone through a competitive vetting process and was picked to "develop and construct" the tool.</p><p>The pot of money will also go toward maintaining the tool for the next three years.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/Deadly_home_invasion_investigation_0_7514352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/Deadly_home_invasion_investigation_0_7514352_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/Deadly_home_invasion_investigation_0_7514352_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/Deadly_home_invasion_investigation_0_7514352_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/Deadly_home_invasion_investigation_0_7514352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando at 6 a.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies investigating deadly home invasion in Marion County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 06:43AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 07:36AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies in Marion County are investigating a deadly home invasion in Marion County.</p><p>One suspect and the homeowner are both injured. Deputies says that four suspects tried to force their way inside a home in Summerfield around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/disturbance-in-gulf-of-mexico-has-90-chance-of-becoming-tropical-depression-or-storm" title="Forecasters: Tropical Storm Barry could develop Thursday, become hurricane by weekend" data-articleId="417228824" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/Weather_report__July_11__2019am_0_7514526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/Weather_report__July_11__2019am_0_7514526_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/Weather_report__July_11__2019am_0_7514526_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/Weather_report__July_11__2019am_0_7514526_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/Weather_report__July_11__2019am_0_7514526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Weather report: July 11, 2019am" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Forecasters: Tropical Storm Barry could develop Thursday, become hurricane by weekend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 08:44AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 07:43AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The National Hurricane Center reports that a system in the Gulf of Mexico will likely become Hurricane Barry by the weekend, even as early as Friday, before making landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coast. A Hurricane Watch has now been issued in the areas that could be impacted.</p><p>"According to the National Hurricane Center, that area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will strengthen to a tropical storm and then a Cat 1 hurricane before making landfall west of New Orleans this weekend," said Fox 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/oviedo-residents-see-hike-in-power-bill-to-pay-for-lights" title="Oviedo residents see hike in power bill to pay for lights" data-articleId="417458320" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Oviedo_residents_see_hike_in_power_bill__0_7513986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Oviedo_residents_see_hike_in_power_bill__0_7513986_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Oviedo_residents_see_hike_in_power_bill__0_7513986_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Oviedo_residents_see_hike_in_power_bill__0_7513986_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Oviedo_residents_see_hike_in_power_bill__0_7513986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Oviedo residents see hike in power bill to pay for lights</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lara Greenberg, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 11:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There's controversy in Oviedo over new streetlights making power bills go up. The city saves money, while homeowners foot the bill.</p><p>If it seems like Oviedo is brighter these days, that's because it is. The city is changing out its old lights for new LEDs.</p><p>"The poles are going to be switched out. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 