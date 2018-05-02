2 teens found guilty in death of Winter Park High student Roger Trindade

- A jury has found two teenagers guilty in the 2016 beating death of Winter Park High School student Roger Trindade.

Jesse Sutherland and Simeon Hall, both 16, were found guilty of manslaughter. They were also convicted of battery on one of Roger’s friends, Rodrigo Meirelles Vain-Vliet, and of spitting on Roger, which prosecutors charged as battery. They are charged as adults.

Jurors deliberated for over five hours after closing arguments were presented earlier Wednesday. The state had rested its case on Tuesday afternoon.

Several teen witnesses took the stand on Tuesday to describe what led up to the incident. The witnesses included a third teen who pled no contest for his involvement in the death of 15-year-old Roger Trindade. That teen is currently serving time in a juvenile detention center.

The lead detective also took the stand, saying that Jesse Sutherland had confessed to her that he punched Trindade.

The defense did not call any witnesses on Tuesday and both Hall and Sutherland did not take the stand.