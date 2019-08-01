The letter did not specify which parts of Central Florida are being targeted or any other details about the facilities under consideration. There is already a detention camp for children in Homestead, Florida.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has referred over 58,500 unaccompanied alien children to the refugee office in 2019 so far. That is over 57 percent more than the same time in 2018, the letter stated.
This story was written in Orlando, Florida.
Posted Aug 01 2019 11:09PM EDT
It's a disturbing case of alleged animal cruelty, leaving deputies and animal control officers in disbelief.
Danielle Carreon, 31, of Mascotte, Florida, is accused of throwing her Chihuahua-mix over a six-foot fence at the Lake County Animal Shelter, because she couldn't take care of it.
According to authorities, Carreon called 911 from outside the animal shelter, after the shelter's hours of operation, saying that she needed someone to come get it. She was told the animal shelter was closed, and she could return the following the morning.
Posted Aug 01 2019 09:35PM EDT
A professional business appearance may be hiding a drug-fueled bank robbery suspect who is accused of ripping off four locations in two counties.
Surveillance footage shows us 37-year-old suspect Jesse Ayotte is not wearing a suit and tie, when police say he perpetrates his heists, but that's how you may have seen him before.
In one robbery, he wore a tee-shirt that reads "Tattooed Wizard," but on his LinkedIn page, he lists hotels and timeshare real estate firms as his employers. He describes himself as a “merchant of dreams.”
Posted Aug 01 2019 09:25PM EDT
Authorities have identified the victim in a fatal Orlando apartment complex shooting that left two others injured.
Orlando police detectives are still trying to figure out why a shooting took place at Mill Creek Apartments late Wednesday afternoon. Cell phone video shows suspect 56-year-old Pedro Martinez being treated for a gunshot wound, after officers swarmed the complex.
"He's a nice man. He doesn't bother anybody," said resident Claudette McIntosh. "That's why everyone was shocked."