- A local business has stepped up to help some children in need, after their pregnant mother was shot in the head. It's a gift from the heart, as Jayla, Jamison and Jermain get ready to start school, while their mother, Teshayna Bennett recovers.

"It's cool!," said little Jayla.

Well said, about the air conditioning business making the donation, of backpacks full of school supplies and $100 gift cards.

"That's on behalf of Armstrong Air and Heating. We love you guys!" Tom Hyatt says, as Armstrong Air and Heating wanted to show support after the children's pregnant mother was shot in the head last month.

Police say she was in her car outside the Windsor Cove Apartments when it occurred. The alleged gunman, Omari Rodgers, 21, was arrested. Bennett's mother, Karla King, said her daughter is recovering, but she calls it a miracle that she survived.

"It's hard, but she's getting better, and we're just so thankful," King said.

Jayla added, "It cheers me up having the gift card."

"We want to be able to impact just a little bit and let them know they're loved and the community is behind them," Hyatt said.

This grandmother never expected such kindness from complete strangers.

"We're so grateful, and we really appreciate it."

Even though it hasn't been easy since the shooting, the family counts their blessings.

"Thank you, Tom! We appreciate you coming out. This is more than we can imagine," said King.