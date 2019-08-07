< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Business helps kids whose mother was shot in head 07 2019 11:22PM By Valerie Boey, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted Aug 07 2019 11:41PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 07 2019 11:22PM EDT src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Teshayna%20Bennett-children_1565233695961.jpg_7580479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Teshayna%20Bennett-children_1565233695961.jpg_7580479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Teshayna%20Bennett-children_1565233695961.jpg_7580479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Teshayna%20Bennett-children_1565233695961.jpg_7580479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Teshayna%20Bennett-children_1565233695961.jpg_7580479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422791871-422788937" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Teshayna%20Bennett-children_1565233695961.jpg_7580479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Teshayna%20Bennett-children_1565233695961.jpg_7580479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Teshayna%20Bennett-children_1565233695961.jpg_7580479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Teshayna%20Bennett-children_1565233695961.jpg_7580479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A local business has stepped up to help some children in need, after their pregnant mother was shot in the head. It's a gift from the heart, as Jayla, Jamison and Jermain get ready to start school, while their mother, Teshayna Bennett recovers.</p><p>"It's cool!," said little Jayla.</p><p>Well said, about the air conditioning business making the donation, of backpacks full of school supplies and $100 gift cards. </p><p>"That's on behalf of Armstrong Air and Heating. We love you guys!" Tom Hyatt says, as Armstrong Air and Heating wanted to show support after the children's pregnant mother was shot in the head last month.</p><p>Police say she was in her car outside the Windsor Cove Apartments when it occurred. The alleged gunman, Omari Rodgers, 21, was arrested. Bennett's mother, Karla King, said her daughter is recovering, but she calls it a miracle that she survived.</p><p>"It's hard, but she's getting better, and we're just so thankful," King said.</p><p>Jayla added, "It cheers me up having the gift card."</p><p>"We want to be able to impact just a little bit and let them know they're loved and the community is behind them," Hyatt said.</p><p>This grandmother never expected such kindness from complete strangers.</p><p>"We're so grateful, and we really appreciate it."</p><p>Even though it hasn't been easy since the shooting, the family counts their blessings.</p><p>"Thank you, Tom! We appreciate you coming out. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402445" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/suspected-serial-bank-robber-arrested" title="Suspected serial bank robber arrested" data-articleId="422792822" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Accused_serial_bank_robber_arrested_0_7580454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Accused_serial_bank_robber_arrested_0_7580454_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Accused_serial_bank_robber_arrested_0_7580454_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Accused_serial_bank_robber_arrested_0_7580454_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Accused_serial_bank_robber_arrested_0_7580454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspected serial bank robber arrested</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Danielle Lama, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 11:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Volusia County Sheriff's Office has released dramatic body camera video of the arrest of a suspected bank robber.</p><p>The take down happened right in the middle of a DeBary road. The video shows deputies surrounding the suspect in his car.</p><p>"If you move, I'll shoot you," shouts one deputy as they move in.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/suspect-in-orlando-street-altercation-identified-as-former-nfl-player" title="Suspect in Orlando street altercation identified as former NFL player" data-articleId="422791379" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Michael%20Anthony%20Sims-Walker_1565235067551.jpg_7580490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Michael%20Anthony%20Sims-Walker_1565235067551.jpg_7580490_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Michael%20Anthony%20Sims-Walker_1565235067551.jpg_7580490_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Michael%20Anthony%20Sims-Walker_1565235067551.jpg_7580490_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Michael%20Anthony%20Sims-Walker_1565235067551.jpg_7580490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect in Orlando street altercation identified as former NFL player</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Valerie Boey, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 11:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A former NFL football player is accused of knocking out a man outside an Orlando nightclub.</p><p>According to investigators, it all went down on Central Avenue, after the victim accidentally bumped into the suspect and a confrontation followed.</p><p>For months, investigators have been looking for a man seen in cell phone video punching Mason Graham outside Tier Nightclub, leaving Graham unconscious. Authorities have identified the suspect in the video as Michael Anthony Sims-Walker.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/florida-ag-moody-questions-epstein-work-release" title="Florida AG Moody questions Epstein work release" data-articleId="422778496" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jeffrey Epstein" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida AG Moody questions Epstein work release</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ana Ceballos, News Service of Florida </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 10:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered a state investigation into the matter, Attorney General Ashley Moody is questioning why a Florida sheriff allowed convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to participate in a work-release program more than a decade ago.</p><p>But Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw’s office said Epstein had to be treated like any other inmate while in the custody of the local law enforcement official.</p><p>Epstein was arrested earlier this year in New York, and is now facing sex-trafficking charges involving minors in Florida and New York. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/suspected-serial-bank-robber-arrested"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/01/ayotte-bank-robbery-suspect_1564709702596_7567223_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="ayotte-bank-robbery-suspect_1564709702596.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Suspected serial bank robber arrested</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/business-helps-kids-whose-mother-was-shot-in-head"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Teshayna%20Bennett-children_1565233695961.jpg_7580479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Teshayna Bennett-children_1565233695961.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Business helps kids whose mother was shot in head</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/democratic-hopeful-pete-buttigieg-makes-campaign-stop-in-orlando"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/IMG_0780_1565234124874_7580484_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="IMG_0780_1565234124874.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Democratic hopeful Pete Buttigieg makes campaign stop in Orlando</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/golden-retriever-that-weighed-173-pounds-looks-like-a-new-dog-after-shedding-100-pounds-in-a-year"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/Kai%20Banner_Facebook_ThisIsKai_1565232574620.jpg_7580519_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Then and now photos show Kai on March 24, 2018, versus July 11, 2019. Kai lost 100 pounds during his weight loss journey. (Photos courtesy of Pam Heggie via This Is Kai/Facebook)" title="Kai Banner_Facebook_ThisIsKai_1565232574620.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Golden retriever that weighed 173 pounds looks like a new dog after shedding 100 pounds in a year</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/business-helps-kids-whose-mother-was-shot-in-head" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Teshayna%20Bennett-children_1565233695961.jpg_7580479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Teshayna%20Bennett-children_1565233695961.jpg_7580479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Teshayna%20Bennett-children_1565233695961.jpg_7580479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Teshayna%20Bennett-children_1565233695961.jpg_7580479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Teshayna%20Bennett-children_1565233695961.jpg_7580479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Business helps kids whose mother was shot in head</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/democratic-hopeful-pete-buttigieg-makes-campaign-stop-in-orlando" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/IMG_0780_1565234124874_7580484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/IMG_0780_1565234124874_7580484_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/IMG_0780_1565234124874_7580484_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/IMG_0780_1565234124874_7580484_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/IMG_0780_1565234124874_7580484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Democratic hopeful Pete Buttigieg makes campaign stop in Orlando</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/suspect-in-orlando-street-altercation-identified-as-former-nfl-player" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Michael%20Anthony%20Sims-Walker_1565235067551.jpg_7580490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Michael%20Anthony%20Sims-Walker_1565235067551.jpg_7580490_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Michael%20Anthony%20Sims-Walker_1565235067551.jpg_7580490_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Michael%20Anthony%20Sims-Walker_1565235067551.jpg_7580490_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Michael%20Anthony%20Sims-Walker_1565235067551.jpg_7580490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Suspect in Orlando street altercation identified as former NFL player</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/golden-retriever-that-weighed-173-pounds-looks-like-a-new-dog-after-shedding-100-pounds-in-a-year" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/Kai%20Banner_Facebook_ThisIsKai_1565232574620.jpg_7580519_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/Kai%20Banner_Facebook_ThisIsKai_1565232574620.jpg_7580519_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/Kai%20Banner_Facebook_ThisIsKai_1565232574620.jpg_7580519_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/Kai%20Banner_Facebook_ThisIsKai_1565232574620.jpg_7580519_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/Kai%20Banner_Facebook_ThisIsKai_1565232574620.jpg_7580519_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Then&#x20;and&#x20;now&#x20;photos&#x20;show&#x20;Kai&#x20;on&#x20;March&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;24&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x2c;&#x20;versus&#x20;July&#x20;11&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;Kai&#x20;lost&#x20;100&#x20;pounds&#x20;during&#x20;his&#x20;weight&#x20;loss&#x20;journey&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Pam&#x20;Heggie&#x20;via&#x20;This&#x20;Is&#x20;Kai&#x2f;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Golden retriever that weighed 173 pounds looks like a new dog after shedding 100 pounds in a year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/citizenship-voting-proposal-clears-signature-requirement" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/election-voting-vote_1562635920236_7490907_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/election-voting-vote_1562635920236_7490907_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/election-voting-vote_1562635920236_7490907_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/election-voting-vote_1562635920236_7490907_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/election-voting-vote_1562635920236_7490907_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Citizenship voting proposal clears signature requirement</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> 